3 Big Questions That Could Dictate the D-backs' Offseason
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a long (but simple) list of offseason needs, but how they go about handling them will set the tone for the entire offseason and the 2026 season to come.
Here are three of the biggest questions about this offseason, and how GM Mike Hazen may choose to attack those needs.
1: How Much Money Do Diamondbacks Have to Spend?
It's no secret the D-backs won't be spending quite as much this offseason. Team president and CEO Derrick Hall, along with owner Ken Kendrick have both all but confirmed Arizona's payroll will be at least somewhat reduced.
The question becomes exactly how much Hazen will have to use in free agency. If he has enough room to work out a decently large deal or two, Arizona could have more wiggle room to work out free agent deals.
If the number is more limited, that will force Hazen to hone in on the trade market to take care of some of the more glaring needs on the roster — and even then, a trade may require at least some amount of payroll.
Arizona's GM was adamant that the payroll would not hinder his ability to go out and make upgrades to the roster, but just how the D-backs approach the offseason will likely be affected.
"I don't care what the number is, what we have. We'll figure it out," Hazen said. "We have a lot of good young players. We have a lot of good young minor league players that all had really good years.
"We should have access in the trade market to make improvements to this roster without money. There's ways for us to move things around to free up where we may need to supplement."
For a full breakdown of Arizona's payroll situation and an estimate of the available funds, check out Jack Sommers' article at the below link:
Related Content: How Much do Diamondbacks Really Have to Spend this Offseason?
2: Do Diamondbacks Prefer Young or Veteran Acquisitions?
The D-backs' 2025 regular season (or at least the second half thereof) was defined by a group of young, hungry players. Clearly, the veteran-focused iterations of the 2024 and 2025 teams did not end with playoff berths.
Arizona has shelled out big contracts to veterans in the recent past, and it hasn't exactly panned out exceptionally well — both in terms of performance and durability.
At the same time, a roster full of youth may be in need of some veteran stabilizers. It's likely there will be some sort of blend between the two approaches.
If the D-backs want to pursue young, controllable pitching, the cost might rise — leading to a potential exodus of prospect talent. If they pursue veterans, the risk may be significantly higher.
3: Are Diamondbacks Satisfied With 1B Options?
The D-backs' first base position is one of the biggest question marks this offseason.
After trading Josh Naylor, Arizona employed a platoon of Pavin Smith and Tyler Locklear. Both struggled, and were subsequently injured. Locklear will undergo surgery on both his elbow and shoulder on October 16 — his timeline is uncertain.
So that led to Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa filling in. They did so admirably, but that didn't stop Arizona's first base OPS from plummeting to .560 post August 1.
Related Content: Who Will Play First Base for the Diamondbacks in 2026?
Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro reported that the D-backs would not look to pursue external first base options heavily.
If Arizona is satisfied with its internal options, that may suggest Hazen will look to improve the lineup elsehwere — perhaps in the form of a power outfielder (or backup catcher).
If they're not, their already-limited resources may be spread even thinner as they look to find production at first base.