Diamondbacks Named Fit For Padres Star
The Arizona Diamondbacks need rotation help, no doubt. They lost Corbin Burnes to Tommy John Surgery. They traded Merrill Kelly at the Deadline, and Zac Gallen is expected to turn down Arizona's Qualifying Offer.
According to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, The D-backs are the sixth-best fit to sign right-hander Dylan Cease. Cease had a relatively difficult 2025 season, but has been an extremely effective starting pitcher at times.
Does the deal make sense for Arizona? Maybe, or maybe not. Below is the breakdown:
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for Dylan Cease
"If the Diamondbacks are going to invest in an ace-caliber pitcher who had a bit of a rough walk year, it would most likely be the one they've enjoyed having on their roster for the past seven seasons, Zac Gallen.
"If they can't convince Gallen to stick around on a long-term deal, though, Plan B would be to start kicking the tires on a deal with Cease. (Or maybe they try to get both?)," Miller wrote.
"Either way, the Snakes have made it clear over the past six offseasons that they are willing to spend for starting pitching, investing first in Madison Bumgarner and more recently in Eduardo Rodriguez, Jordan Montgomery and Corbin Burnes.
"And while Burnes possibly misses all of 2026 in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, they owe it to what has been, arguably, the best offense in baseball over the past three years to make at least one more splash for a potential ace."
GM Mike Hazen has already stated his intent to focus heavily on starting pitching this offseason. Does a Cease signing make sense for Arizona?
Does Dylan Cease Signing Make Sense for Diamondbacks?
Miller's first statement on this potential fit is the biggest detractor for a potential deal. If the D-backs are looking to spend ace-like money on a pitcher who had a down year in 2025, why wouldn't they shell out for one of the most impactful arms in recent franchise history (Gallen)?
Cease and Gallen are close in age, and nearly identical in innings pitched (1,015.1 vs 1,007.1). Gallen has a career 3.58 ERA and 3.65 FIP, while Cease sports a 3.88 ERA and 3.67 FIP — both over parts of seven major league seasons.
And, considering Arizona needs more than just one starter, and the fact that owner Ken Kendrick expects payroll to drop somewhat in 2026, shelling out for Cease — a mostly lateral move on paper — doesn't make a ton of sense, especially considering he's also a Boras client.
It seems most likely Hazen will look to grab pitchers via trade rather than free agent signings of that magnitude.
If big money is spent on a starter, why not just return Gallen, who looked significantly improved in the second half of 2025 and has stated his love for Arizona and the D-backs' organization?