Diamondbacks Option Fireballing Reliever to Triple-A
The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned right-hander Drey Jameson to Triple-A Reno, according to the team's transaction logs. This move is likely intended to clear up a roster spot for right-hander Kevin Ginkel to make his return from the Injured List, but that move has not yet been confirmed or announced.
As previously reported by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Ginkel had been making progress in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, and threw a pair of rehab assignments in Triple-A Reno. Per Ginkel's Instagram story, the right-hander is already in New York.
Ginkel was knocked around for two runs on a pair of hits and walks in his first outing, but then tossed an efficient clean inning with a strikeout in his second appearance for the Aces. His fastball velocity appears to be in good shape, hovering between 94 and 96 MPH.
The fireballing Jameson made a dramatic return to MLB action on April 20, locking down an extra-inning save in his first major league game in two years. Unfortunately, he began to struggle as he was used more.
Jameson gave up two runs on three hits and two walks, including a triple in the 10th inning of a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Then he walked two and allowed a sharp base hit against the Atlanta Braves in his third outing.
His raw ERA is 3.00 as a result, but his FIP is 6.05. Jameson certainly has electric stuff, and a mound presence that will surely lend itself to more high-leverage action in the future, but perhaps some more time in the minors is needed for him to be able to pitch to the high level he is capable of.
His fastball has sat in the upper 90s, and even touched triple digits, while his slider can be a devastating knockout pitch. Jameson has had issues controlling his pitches in his career, and those control problems did surface at the MLB level in his small sample size this season.
Jameson began the year in Reno, needing to check certain medical boxes, such as pitching back-to-back games and multiple innings.
Over those first 6.2 innings in Triple-A, Jameson allowed eight hits, but only two earned runs, and didn't walk a batter while striking out 10. That earned him a deserved call-up, but there's still work to be done for the fiery right-hander.
Meanwhile, if Ginkel is truly healthy and ready to pitch at the level he has in the past, the righty will be a large boost to Arizona's struggling bullpen. Many a late lead has evaporated of late, and Ginkel has been one of the D-backs' most reliable arms, both in a setup role, and with regard to cleaning up messes left by other pitchers.