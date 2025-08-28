Diamondbacks First Baseman Leaves Game with Injury
On Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup took a hit, as first baseman Pavin Smith left the game early with an apparent injury in the top of the seventh inning.
According to a report by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Smith left Wednesday's game with left quad tightness. Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on new information that surfaces.
Smith had just recorded his second hit of the game — a single — and began to run out of the box to first base. In doing so, he appeared to tweak said quad.
Trainer Ryan DiPanfilo came out, and wasted little time in removing Smith from the game. First baseman Tyler Locklear came in to pinch run and play first base.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith Leaves Game Early
Smith, 29, had just been activated from the Injured List on August 18. He had spent nearly six weeks down on the 10-day IL with an Oblique strain.
Upon his return, he struggled to put together production, but recorded multiple hits in back-to-back games. He doubled twice and scored a run in Tuesday night's near-comeback effort.
Related Content: D-backs' Outfielder Had This to Say After Frustrating Failed Comeback
For the month of August, in limited playing time, Smith was hitting .158/.200/.263. For the season, he owns a .258/.362/.434 slash, a .796 OPS and eight homers.
Arizona was hoping Smith's bat would come around, as righty-hitting Tyler Locklear's continued offensive struggles had left a but of a hole at first base in terms of production.
Upon Smith's August 18 return, manager Torey Lovullo said that he would continue to start against right-handed pitching.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Activate 2 Infielders From Injured List
The Diamondbacks can ill-afford to lose yet another key bat, even if Smith was slumping. It's simply been that kind of season for them.
If Smith is forced to miss significant time, Locklear will get another chance to earn more playing time and find a rhythm.
Though no injury is a fortunate occurrence, the sheer volume of injuries suffered by the Diamondbacks in 2025 have led to younger players getting significantly more run.
Locklear is hitting just .188/.273/.275 with two homers since coming over to Arizona in the trade that sent All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners.
If Locklear is to be the D-backs' future everyday first baseman, he'll have to take advantage of any opportunity offered.