Diamondbacks' All-Star Ranked Among MLB's Elites
Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks are well aware of how important All-Star franchise shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is to the organization, but national outlets are beginning to take notice.
Perdomo has been one of the most crucial pieces of a Diamondbacks offense that has continued to keep Arizona competitive despite its horde of pitching injuries. He's played good defense at a premium infield position, as well.
There's even a case to be made that Perdomo could be deserving of some National League MVP votes, as impossible as it will ultimately be to overtake Shohei Ohtani for the award.
You can read Perdomo's full MVP case below, presented and broken down by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
But Perdomo hasn't just been valuable by Diamondbacks standards. A recent article by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked all 30 MLB shortstops, and Perdomo was positioned near the very top, next to MLB's most elite.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Ranked Top 3 Shortstop
Reuter placed Perdomo third in all of MLB, only below star shortstops Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here's what Reuter had to say about Arizona's franchise stud:
"An elite [13.2] percent walk rate and a [.381] on-base percentage that ranks seventh among all qualified hitters has helped take Geraldo Perdomo's game to another level in 2025.
"He has career highs in virtually every offensive category, and he has recorded far more walks (82) than strikeouts (70) while also providing quality defense at shortstop. The 25-year-old is putting together the best season by a shortstop in D-backs history here in 2025," Reuter wrote.
Diamondbacks fans need no reminder. But Perdomo is emerging as a true star in MLB, beyond the horizon of team-specific coverage.
Perdomo has always been an on-base machine, but he's also found his power stroke, with 16 homers in the 2025 season — and he's been doing it while dealing with a persistent bone bruise in his hand.
Despite being just 25 years old, he's Arizona's de facto captain, and the player manager Torey Lovullo not only turns to, but also holds to the highest standards.
"We look at him as somebody that is a core player on this team and a true Diamondback," Lovullo said.
"The fact that he's able to fight through [the injury] is a lot of mental toughness, ultimately is what it comes down to, and a desire to help his team win a baseball game."