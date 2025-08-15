Diamondbacks, Pfaadt Eager for Rematch with Rockies, Gordon
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Denver this weekend playing the Colorado Rockies in a four-game set. They won the first game Thursday night by a score of 8-2. Game two is Friday night at 5:40 p.m. MST.
Thursday's victory got the Diamondbacks closer to .500 with a 60-62 record. They trail the New York Mets by 4.5 games for the third NL Wild Card berth. Arizona also trails the Reds by four games and the Cardinals by one.
The D-backs have won nine of their last 12 ballgames in a relatively soft spot in their schedule and will look to keep the momentum gong against a team threatening to break the record for most losses in a season.
The Rockies are on pace to to go 42-120, which would be one loss shy of the record 121 suffered by the White Sox in 2024.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Pitching Matchup
Friday's starting pitching matchup is a repeat of the August 10th contest at Chase Field. Arizona will be hoping for a repeat of their 13-6 victory in that game.
Brandon Pfaadt lasted five innings despite giving up 11 hits, managing to limit the Rockies to three runs. He only struck out two, but didn't walk a batter and didn't allow a homer. Eight of the 11 hits were singles.
Pfaadt's only prior start in his career at Coors Field came June 22 of this year. He allowed four runs in five innings, taking the loss in a 4-2 ballgame.
Pfaadt is going through a transformation of sorts, as he's shifted away from his four-seam fastball to a sinker, and has been throwing a lot of cutters and changeups, becoming less reliant on the sweeper. While his ERA is 5.03, he's showing progress.
The D-backs had already scored four runs off of Tanner Gordon before the fifth inning even started. Arizona then ripped off eight straight two-out hits, five of them against Gordon in an eight-run inning.
Gordon is in his second shot at the major leagues, having been called up last year as well. But he's posted an ERA over eight starts in each season, allowing an incredible 108 hits, including 15 homers, in 67.2 innings pitched.
Diamondbacks at Rockies Lineup Info
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks and Rockies Bullpens
The D-backs only had to use two relievers on Thursday thanks to Eduardo Rodriguez's seven-inning outing. Juan Morillo and Jalen Beeks each threw an inning.
John Curtiss threw 29 pitches on Wednesday and might still be down on Friday. Jake Woodford threw 55 pitches on Tuesday and is not yet available either.
Expect Any of Andrew Hoffmann, Andrew Saalfrank, Kyle Backhus, and Casey Kelly to be available however.
The Rockies used three relievers, Anthony Molina for two, Dugan Darnell for 2.1, and Nick Anderson for one. The rest of the Rockies' pen should be available, including closer Viktor Vodnik.