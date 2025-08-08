D-backs' AAA Outfielder Has Brilliant Night Off Mariners' MLB Star
On Thursday, Arizona Diamondbacks' veteran Triple-A outfielder and first baseman Seth Brown had an eye-popping night at the plate.
Brown crushed two impressive home runs, facing Seattle Mariners' right-handed starting pitcher Bryce Miller, who was in Tacoma for a rehab start.
The D-backs' minor league affiliates combined for a 2-2 record Thursday.
Diamondbacks' Outfielder Goes Deep off Mariners Major-Leaguer
Brown, 33, was let go by the Athletics on June 25 after a brutal opening stretch to begin the season. On July 4, Arizona signed Brown to a minor league deal.
Since then, Brown has hammered Triple-A pitching. He came into Thursday's game hitting to a .348/.412/.667 slash with four homers. He increased his OPS to 1.129 and hit his fifth and sixth homer Thursday night.
On Thursday, Brown and the Aces were faced with a tough challenge. Mariners' star right-handed starting pitcher Bryce Miller, on a rehab assignment, made the start for the Tacoma Rainiers.
Brown wasted no time getting to Miller, crushing a two-run homer with one out in the first inning, nearly 104 MPH off the bat.
But the veteran slugger wasn't done there. In his next plate appearance, just two innings later, Brown got another hittable pitch, and sent his second ball deep of the night — this one going 107.5 MPH.
Miller is no slouch. The 26-year-old right-hander had struggled in the majors this season before going on the IL with right elbow inflammation, but he's only one season removed from an incredible 2.94 ERA over 31 starts.
While he may not be at full strength, and the Pacific Coast League does inflate hitters' numbers, hitting two longballs off a notably successful young MLB starter is an impressive feat.
Brown finished his night 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and a walk. Recently-promoted outfielder Kristian Robinson would record his second homer since arriving in Triple-A,
The Aces ultimately fell, as left-hander Yu-Min Lin struggled for 3.1 innings, giving up six runs. His bullpen would go 4.2 innings with just one run allowed, but Reno's hitters could not take advantage of the Tacoma bullpen after chasing Miller, as the Aces fell 7-4.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Action
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles rebounded with a 5-1 win. Outfielder Gavin Conticello and No. 3 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt each recorded two hits. Conticello tripled, and infielder Jean Walters went 3-for-4 with a homer.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops couldn't get much going offensively, losing 4-1 to Vancouver. Top outfield prospect Slade Caldwell went 2-for-4 with a double.
Center fielder Druw Jones also doubled, Angel Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a double and Modeifi Marte was 2-for-3, but a 1-for-12 line with runners in scoring position doomed Hillsboro.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide won 6-1 with 12 base hits. Five of Visalia's batters recorded two hits. Starter Mervin Fell had an excellent night, pitching an impressive 6.1 innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts — an extremely lengthy start for the Low-A level.