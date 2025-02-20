Diamondbacks Righty Talks Live At-Bats, Approach to Spring Training
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is steadily ramping up in Spring Training. After missing the majority of 2024 with a right shoulder strain he is back on track and prepared for a big year.
On Wednesday Kelly got the chance to speak to media including Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers after finishing live at-bats against nearly Arizona's full starting lineup.
"Yeah, I got the A squad today, but, you know, it comes with the territory. We're obviously going to face everybody else's A squad, so might as well get ours out of the way," said Kelly.
The right-hander had to sit out Tuesday after coming down with an illness. He isn't the first of the D-backs to come down with a sickness so far this spring, but luckily it seems his condition was rather mild.
"Body's still kind of recovering, just didn't feel too great coming out, but the results we're fine for the first live-at bats."
"It was just kind of chills and a low-grade fever. My daughter is sick and I probably got it from her," the veteran starter said.
When it came to the at-bats themselves the Diamondbacks' skipper Torey Lovullo was quite impressed.
"It was real good stuff, a couple of really nice secondary pitches. I know that there were several pitches that landed exactly where he wanted them to, and I think it was 25 pitches, and of the 25, 22 were really good," said the manager.
Kelly's ability is crucial to Arizona's rotation's success. A dominant Merrill Kelly lines up with just about any starting pitcher in baseball, as demonstrated in a pair of strong campaigns in 2022 and 2023.
There he racked up 177+ IP in both seasons and dominated to the tune of a 3.37, and 3.29 ERA's respectively. This includes a 133 ERA+ in 2023, the season in which he helped bring the D-backs to the World Series.
"Yeah, I would say so," Kelly replied when asked if he accomplished what he wanted during Wednesday's throwing session.
"I'm working on trying to get the breaking balls more consistent and trying to execute those more with two strikes. Also trying to just stay glove side with the sinkers. Trying to keep it over there rather than it running back over the plate.
"That I wasn't as happy with today, but I'm going to give myself some grace because I was on the couch all day yesterday," Kelly said.
Spring Training games are approaching quickly with the season opener happening this Friday. Newly acquired ace Corbin Burnes will tow the slab first, but Kelly will follow not long after.
