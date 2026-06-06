Diamondbacks Bring Back Fan-Favorite Flamethrower in New Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back one of the more electric arms in their system.

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks recalled right-handed reliever Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, right-hander Kade Strowd — who made his Arizona debut on Friday night — was optioned back to Reno.

Strowd allowed one earned run in one-plus innings Friday against the Washington Nationals, but ended up leaving with a trainer in the eighth, with what manager Torey Lovullo likened to a "dead arm" feeling. It's yet unknown if there is a more serious issue with Strowd.

Diamondbacks call up Drey Jameson

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jameson, 28, has had a rocky career thus far. Though he's had some success, and his upper-90s fastball provides plenty of energy and excitement to fans, he's also dealt with numerous injuries that have derailed his development — seemingly at every stage of his career.

Jameson made just three appearances on the major league club in 2025, but battled injury that entire season.

He gave up five earned runs in 5.1 innings during Spring Training, so he was unable to break camp. Optioned to Triple-A Reno to begin the 2026 regular season, he's delivered a 7.33 ERA for the Aces.

Though Reno plays in an extremely offense-heavy environment, Jameson's numbers have been rough, to say the least. He's given up 25 base hits and 12 walks in just 23.1 innings of work, though he does have 23 punchouts, as well.

Jameson's fastball climbs up near triple digits, however, and he's had some high leverage experience despite rarely seeing the field since Tommy John Surgery ended his 2024 season before it began.

Diamondbacks option Kade Strowd to Triple-A

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd (24) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Strowd's command in his debut was, clearly, lacking. He walked three batters and gave up a base hit in just over one full inning. As of this writing, it's unknown how much of that may or may not be due to the injury.

But Strowd was not placed on the injured list; rather, he was simply sent back to Triple-A. It's possible he ends up on the minor league IL if there is an injury issue, but for now, Arizona needed a fresh arm following their 13-1 blowout loss to the Nationals.

Strowd, 28, was the primary return of the trade that sent Blaze Alexander over to Baltimore. He had a 1.71 ERA for the Orioles in his first 25 MLB appearances, and has a 4.95 ERA for the Reno Aces, which is majorly inflated by a six-run outing. He'd been throwing the ball extremely well in Triple-A outside of that single-instance blowup.