Diamondbacks Pitcher Opens Up On State of Clubhouse
The Arizona Diamondbacks' playoff chances may be getting thinner by the day, but that doesn't mean the clubhouse has thrown in the towel — yet.
Perhaps one of the more redeeming factors about the brutal 2025 season has been the ability to see just what the character of Arizona's young roster is like.
Rather than roll over and accept their assumed fate, the D-backs surged through August and into September, pulling all the way above .500 just a handful of games ago.
Of course, Arizona is back down to 72-74, still 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. It's ugly, and it's improbable, but it's not impossible for a favorable situation to arise if the D-backs can bear down and make an unprecedented push.
And that's been the attitude of Arizona's clubhouse, right-hander Ryne Nelson told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show on Tuesday. The D-backs are still playing for something.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Discusses State of Clubhouse
Nelson said the team isn't scoreboard-watching, and emphasized players are still playing for each other in united fashion.
"I think the mindset of the team is to just show up each day and do what we can to go out there and win that individual ballgame, not looking at the standings or any of that," Nelson said.
"Just trying to pull on the rope all together. I think that it's been a very good group effort, group mindset, guys pulling for each other and trying to do what we can to grind these out. Winning games isn't easy. It doesn't just happen easily. I think our together mindset is what has been taken for us."
Nelson acknowledged the exodus of veteran talent at the Trade Deadline, but Nelson said even following what was a brutal fire sale, the D-backs have still believed in their chances.
"Obviously we lost some really talented baseball players and some good veteran presences in the clubhouse. But we're just never going to roll over," he said.
"Since the trade deadline, we had 60 games left. It wasn't like it was over. And I think we've still got a lot of really talented baseball players in that locker room, and guys who want to win and play for something meaningful.
"I think it was never going to be a situation where we were just going to throw in the towel and give up. I think this team wants to win. And we've got a lot of guys in here who can win.
"I think the mindset was like, 'Well, that happened, and we've still got a game to go play, and we're here playing it. We might as well win it, right?'" Nelson said.