Diamondbacks' Star Named to MLB's Team of the Month
On Wednesday, Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte was named to Major League Baseball's May Team of the Month for an exceptional month at the plate.
Marte returned to the D-backs' lineup on May 2 after spending almost a full month on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Despite going just 2-for-16 in his first five games upon return, the slugger quickly got back on track, and powered his way to an excellent month's worth of plate appearances.
What followed was an exceptional May slash. While Marte hit just .253, it was what he did with those hits that stood out. He crushed eight homers and three doubles, knocking in 12 runs. That added up to a .369 monthly OBP and a .563 slugging percentage. He walked 12 times against 13 strikeouts.
Marte joins some of MLB's elites — names like Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge and José Ramírez.
Despite the missed time, Marte ranks near the top of MLB second basemen in a multitude of statistical categories, including home runs (10), slugging (.585) and OPS (1.001).
On Tuesday, Marte clubbed two home runs in back-to-back at-bats against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider, helping power his team to an 8-3 victory in the series opener.
Marte is no stranger to awards, of both the minor and major variety. He was named to the 2024 All-Star team — starting at second base and leading off the batting order. His 2024 heroics also earned him the National League Second Base Silver Slugger Award.
Phase 1 of 2025's All-Star fan voting began Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, Marte is one of the D-backs' headlining options, alongside star outfielder Corbin Carroll. Fans can show their support for Marte and the rest of Arizona's deserving players on MLB's website.
Marte, although missing four weeks of the season, still has a strong case to start the All-Star Game again, barring any major slumps or another injury.
Regardless, it appears that one of the crucial driving forces of Arizona's potent offense is back to his dominant ways. While the D-backs aren't leading MLB in runs scored the way they did behind Marte's 36 homers in 2024, they still rank strongly in the top 10.
If Marte is able to stay hot and continue playing like the elite second basemen fans have known him to be, the D-backs could find just the mid-season surge needed to get right back into playoff contention.
But for now, at least they know one of their core star players is still able to execute at a high level.