The D-backs Tie the Reds as Pfaadt and Company Pitch Great
The Arizona Diamondbacks were in Goodyear today to take the Cincinnati Reds in a Cactus League Spring Training matchup Thursday afternoon. The offense looked good, especially the starters, as they stayed patient against a Reds team that struggled to throw strikes.
The Diamondbacks tied the Reds at 3 runs apiece to end the game and achieve each other's first tie of the Spring season. The Diamondbacks are now 2-4-1.
First off, Brandon Pfaadt got the start on the mound. It was his first game and appearance of Spring Training as he competes for the final rotation spot.
Pfaadt averaged around 93 mph on his fastball and got two whiffs on three swings on his sweeper with some perfectly located pitches. It was a solid two inning debut as he allowed just one hit and struck out two.
Pfaadt looked good for his first outing. He threw 30 pitches, 21 of them for strikes, continuing to fill the strike zone.
Ryan Thompson came on next and averaged around 90 mph on his fastballs over his 12 total pitches in one inning. It was a clean 1-2-3 inning with no hits or strikeouts.
Jeff Brigham walked one and struck out one in the fourth inning. Yilber Diaz came on to pitch the fifth inning and threw 1.2 innings. Diaz threw 35 pitches and induced five whiffs on 18 swings.
His fastball averaged 96.3 mph, showing well on Savant as did the rest of his pitches. He gave up a hit and struck out two batters against a mostly starter-filled Reds' lineup.
Connor Grammes walked one and gave up a hit before getting out of the sixth inning with no runs given up over his third of an inning.
Kyle Amendt continued his push to debut in Chase Field soon as he had a terrific seventh with two strikeouts and no hits or walks in a 1-2-3 inning. He induced three whiffs on five swings and located nicely.
Left-handed reliever Kyle Backhus struggled in the eighth inning as he gave up a lead-off triple, a walk, three additional hits, and two runs before leaving the inning with one out recorded and the D-backs still up 3-2.
Zane Russel came in and gave up a sacrifice fly to hang a third run on Backhus' pitching line. Russel got the last out but the Reds tied it up ahead of the ninth inning. It was the turning point of the game.
Taylor Rashi got through a scoreless ninth inning after Arizona didn't score to end the game in a 3-3 tie, a rare feat in baseball that can only happen in Spring Training.
As for the offense, Alek Thomas showcased some sharply hit balls though just one hit to show for it. He had a walk too.
Josh Naylor stayed hot at the plate with a hit and walk in three plate appearances. He showcased his power with elite exit velocities.
Meanwhile Jake McCarthy scored a run and had a long, hard-hit double in four at-bats. Geraldo Perdomo and Jose Herrera each had a hit and scored a run.
Ildemaro Vargas had a double that drove in a run with another strong deep hit. He continued to look good at the plate as he hunts for a roster spot. Grae Kessinger contributed a sacrifice fly and an RBI.