Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Talks Josh Bell, Starting Rotation and More
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo caught up with the media ahead of the final game of a three-game set with the Washington Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno Health Update
D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno was struck on the wrist with a foul ball in last night's contest. He was removed from the game, as it was quickly becoming a blowout, but the concern level on the young backstop is minimal.
X-rays came back negative, and while Moreno isn't in the lineup for today's getaway game, Lovullo said he's "feeling okay," and that he'll be available off the bench.
Josh Bell
With star first baseman Christian Walker headed to the IL, the D-backs swung a trade for Marlins first baseman Josh Bell, ahead of yesterday's deadline. Bell will look to slot into the first base role, but won't join the team right away.
Lovullo said Bell would catch up with the D-backs in Pittsburgh, and won't get into game action until Friday.
"Josh Bell, we'll see him in Pittsburgh. We made a good decision, rather than get him here and have him sleepwalk through the day game. His world just got totally flip-flopped, he's got a wife and a couple of kids he's got to get organized, and we want to be respectful of that," Lovullo said.
"We just told him to take his time, meet us in Pittsburgh and he'll be race-ready on Friday."
Dylan Floro
In the final minutes of yesterday's deadline, the D-backs traded for Nationals' right-handed reliever Dylan Floro, who had the unique experience of being able to simply walk across the hall to his new clubhouse, joining Arizona almost immediately.
Lovullo discussed his potential usage, and how Floro could slot in with the rest of the D-backs' talent-ridden bullpen.
"Insert him the same way I did with Puk in the back end somewhere to find the right alignment, the right group of guys. He's solid against both lefties and righties, I know there's a little crossfire which might create a different angle against righties," said Lovullo.
As Arizona's relief depth continues to expand, Floro's role could be somewhat undefined, but Lovullo expressed confidence that the righty will be able to contribute. If anything, not having an immediate hole to fill is a luxury for a club that's struggled with bullpen effectiveness in the not-so-distant past.
"All things considered, just get some feedback from the catchers, get some feedback from some of his outings, and just try to insert him in the right place. Just another quality arm and a quality guy that knows how to collect big outs in the big inning," Lovullo said.
Starting Rotation
With Zac Gallen slated to start today's contest, Arizona's starters are listed as TBA for the upcoming series in Pittsburgh. With Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez both inching closer to a return, Lovullo said the team would stay in line, bumping each starter up without giving any extra days rest.
Lovullo mentioned Brandon Pfaadt, Jordan Montgomery and Ryne Nelson as the trio that would take on the Pirates this coming series.
Eduardo Rodriguez is throwing a sim game today, up to four innings, and 55-60 pitches. With the next step being five innings and 75 pitches, barring a setback, it's not unreasonable to think that Rodriguez's next action could come in a legitimate game, rather than a rehab assignment.
Five days rest following his sim game today would slot him in somewhere in the series against Cleveland for his first start with the D-backs.
