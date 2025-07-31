D-backs Trade 2 Injured Pitchers to Brewers in Last-Minute Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded right-hander Shelby Miller and left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the Milwaukee Brewers, as first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray.
According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks will not get anything in return, but will receive $3 million in salary relief as Milwaukee will eat a portion of Montgomery's contract.
Miller, 34, has been on the IL since July 7 with a forearm strain, though he has been progressing through a throwing program.
Meanwhile, Montgomery underwent Tommy John Surgery prior to 2025's advent, and will be a free agent in 2026.
Arizona Diamondbacks Trade Shelby Miller to Milwaukee Brewers
Miller, a former D-backs' starting pitcher, had begun to revitalize his career in relief. He pitched two solid seasons out of the bullpen for the Dodgers and Tigers in 2023 and 2024.
That earned him a minor league deal to return to Arizona, the team that originally traded for him back in 2015.
But Miller would emerge as one of the lone bright spots in a battered Diamondbacks' bullpen in 2025. He pitched to an excellent 1.98 ERA over 36.1 innings.
When both A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez went down with elbow injuries requiring Tommy John Surgery, Miller stepped into a closer role admirably, picking up 10 saves for Arizona.
The D-backs, whose bullpen already ranks in the bottom five of MLB, will not see one of the few reliable pieces make his return from injury with their organization.
Diamondbacks Trade Jordan Montgomery to Brewers
Jordan Montgomery has not been talked about much in 2025. That's because he is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and was ruled out for the year before the 2025 season began.
Montgomery was signed to a one-year, $25 million deal ahead of 2024, with a $22.5 million player option for 2025. Montgomery's results were nothing short of dismal in 2024, as he pitched to a 6.23 ERA over 117 innings and was eventually relegated to bullpen duties.
The Diamondbacks' deadline concludes with five total deals made. Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, Randal Grichuk and Merrill Kelly were all dealt previously.
Arizona's fire sale is now officially over, with a plethora of pitching prospects, and some payroll flexibility, coming over to aid the D-backs as they look to contend in the coming seasons.