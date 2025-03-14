Diamondbacks vs Mariners Matchup Canceled Due to Rain
The Spring Training game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners has been cancelled due to rain showers and bad weather conditions in the Peoria area.
Originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. evening matchup, this game will not be made up or re-scheduled as it is Spring Training.
Young right-hander Cristian Mena was scheduled to start, but with a slate of relievers also lined up to pitch behind him, the D-backs will need to re-adjust pitching plans for those select arms going forward.
Manager Torey Lovullo spoke with media including Jack Sommers of Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI on Wednsday postgame and was asked if he was worried about Thursday's weather implications. "A little bit, yeah. So we have some contingencies," Lovullo said.
"We've got the game on Friday. We can maybe throw some more pitching into it if the Thursday pitchers don't throw tomorrow night." said the D-backs' manager prior to rain delays being confirmed. Now that things are official, some of those arms will likely get some work in during Friday's game.
While this is of course another unfortunate turn of events for the Diamondbacks, it isn't quite as much of a dilemma as last week's cancellation. With only 10 days of official Spring Training action (not including two games at Chase Field) and an off-day on March 18 sprinkled in, there will be more opportunity for rest and adjustments than before.
The Diamondbacks will face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields. For more updates on the team's plan going forward stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we bring you the latest.