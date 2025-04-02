Diamondbacks Working on Ketel Marte Extension
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly working on an extension for franchise second baseman Ketel Marte, potentially worth up to $100 million, according to insider Mike Rodriguez.
Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro confirmed that the team is in discussion with Marte's camp, although no deal is done as of this writing. Marte is currently under contract through 2028, but the extension might allow him to retire a Diamondback, adding multiple years onto his current deal.
Marte is coming off a career year in which he slashed an immense .292/.372/.560 with 36 homers and 95 RBI. He was awarded a start in the 2024 All-Star Game, and took home the NL second base Silver Slugger award.
Marte was worth an exceptional 6.55 aWAR (average of FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference WAR) in a 2024 campaign in which the Diamondbacks led all of MLB in runs scored. He even played some of the best defense of his career, with +10 Defensive Runs Saved, +6 Fielding Run Value and +8 Outs Above Average in his 2024 season.
Marte placed third in MVP voting this past season, only falling short of Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor. If not for an ankle injury suffered as a result of Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs' aggressive slide into second, Marte might have placed even higher in the voting among MLB's elites.
A year prior to that, however, the switch-hitter was leading his club to a World Series berth.
In the 2023 Postseason, Marte headed up the D-backs' lineup with an impressive .329/.380/.534 Postseason slash and .914 Postseason OPS. He also recorded two homers and knocked in 11 runs, including a walk-off single in game four of the NLCS.
Marte was deservedly named NLCS MVP after the Diamondbacks came back from down 0-2 to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies on their home turf.
Marte has been a special player for the Diamondbacks since his arrival in 2017. He has a career .815 OPS, and although he's had some injury troubles, appears to only be improving with age.
Now, in his age-31 season, Marte could find himself locked into a contract to spend what could potentially become the remainder of his career in Arizona.
There's no doubt Marte's name will be long remembered by the Diamondbacks and their fans, and, at least for now, the party will continue.