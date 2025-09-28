Geraldo Perdomo Gave Honest Assessment of Manager Torey Lovullo
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the aftershock has rippled through both the clubhouse and fan base.
As always, major league managers take on much of the outside criticism. Whether it be for in-game decisions, overall team performance or comments made to the media.
Torey Lovullo is no exception to that rule. Fans' frustration is valid, as are some of the criticisms of Lovullo's decisions.
But how do the players feel about the job done by Lovullo this season? Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers had a chance to speak to Geraldo Perdomo about his manager's work.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo On Torey Lovullo
"I feel he did a great job," Perdomo said. "Even if he got a really good team in the beginning and they, for some reason, made a lot of changes, I feel like he handled it really well.
"At the end of the day, it's not about him, it's about the players. If we don't perform how we're supposed to perform, nothing is going to be the way they want. ... it's the players' responsibility to perform the way we need to perform."
Perdomo maintained that accountability throughout the interview when discussing the Trade Deadline and the moves made by GM Mike Hazen and the front office.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo on Trades
Perdomo clarified that he did not feel as if Hazen and the D-backs' front office made a mistake to sell at the Deadline.
"I don't say they made a mistake. If they made a lot of changes, it was for a reason. Obviously, in those trades, we got a lot of great players, great prospects, and I feel like it was the right way.
"I know they're going to put [the team] in a better spot next year. It's not about them, it's about us, it's about the players. If the players don't perform how we're supposed to perform, nothing is going to be there," Perdomo said.
Perdomo spoke to the significant financial investment made by owner Ken Kendrick and the record payroll put forward by Arizona — all to deliver ultimately disappointing results. He emphasized that the onus for those shortcomings is no one's but the players, himself included.
"It's not their fault, it's our fault. It's the players' fault. They put a lot of money in players. Every time the owners make or pay some players $20 million, $30 million, $40 million, it's not a mistake for them, it's a mistake for us.
"It's just us. If we don't perform how we're supposed to perform, it's not their fault, it's our fault," he said.