How Diamondbacks Can Make Surprise Return to Playoffs
The Arizona Diamondbacks missed out on the 2025 playoffs, underperforming lofty expectations by a wide margin. And there's not much external faith that they can pull it off in 2026.
Arizona sustained heavy injuries throughout the course of the year. They lost their best starting pitcher in Corbin Burnes and their top two bullpen arms in A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez.
But the issues went beyond just injury. They simply did not play good baseball for a lengthy stretch of 2025, starting slow and displaying uncharacteristically poor defense at times, to go along with extremely poor pitching.
So when (and how) can the D-backs hope to make it back to the playoffs?
A recent article by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicted when each non-playoff club would likely make a return to the postseason. Arizona fell into the 2027 category.
Arizona Diamondbacks Predicted Delayed Postseason Return
"This is the second year in a row that the Diamondbacks narrowly missed out on the playoffs, and now managing partner Ken Kendrick is hinting at a reduced payroll in 2026," Rymer wrote.
"That won't help matters, but the Snakes can at least feel confident about their offense going forward. Everyone knew Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll were stars, and now Geraldo Perdomo is coming off a 7-WAR season. And at some point, you have to figure Jordan Lawlar's time will come."
"What Arizona lacked this year was stability on the mound, but they won't be lacking for options after cashing in so many trade chips for fresh arms. Yet if Kendrick follows through on his payroll hint, it may not be until Corbin Burnes is all the way back in 2027 that there will be real hope of a balanced team."
So how accurate might this prediction be? Are the D-backs doomed to a third straight couch-surfing October?
Breaking Down Rymer's Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction
On paper, this prediction makes complete sense. Arizona will be notably undermanned in 2026, barring significant additions in the offseason.
But while Kendrick did suggest the D-backs will be reducing payroll in 2026, GM Mike Hazen is adamant that fact won't hinder his ability to add impact players.
"I don't care about the payroll," Hazen said. "I think I've been fairly consistent with that for 10 years. I don't care what the number is, what we have. We'll figure it out.
"We should have access in the trade market to make improvements to this roster without money. There's ways for us to move things around to free up where we may need to supplement."
That likely means the D-backs will be looking to make some trades, with a likely focus on pitching.
While a 2026 Postseason run doesn't necessarily look likely, it is a possibility. The D-backs brought in a haul of young pitchers to their farm at the Deadline, while also seeing significant development from their in-house options.
It won't be an easy road, but with Burnes hinting at an All-Star Break return, Arizona does have an opportunity to utilize their youthfulness in a positive way, if the necessary additions are made — and if they don't start slow for the third year in a row.