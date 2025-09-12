Insider Reveals Recovery Timeline for Diamondbacks' Outfielder
On Thursday, it was reported that Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL.
In a post on X/Twitter, insider Francys Romero said Gurriel had surgery on his right ACL. Romero gave a recovery timeline as well, saying the left fielder is expected to be down for 9-10 months.
"Lourdes Gurriel Jr. underwent ACL surgery on his right knee this Thursday. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder will face a recovery period of 9–10 months," Romero wrote.
No longer are ACL tears a year-plus-long process. Still, Gurriel will face a lengthy amount of downtime, and will certainly require a significant ramp-up period before he is able to play at full speed in the outfield again.
Manager Torey Lovullo had previously stated that he was budgeting for a 10-11-month waiting period before Gurriel was able to commit 100% effort.
"If it's before that, it'll be a great surprise," Lovullo told reporters on September 5.
Gurriel had been injured on an unfortunate outfield play on September 1 in a matchup with the Texas Rangers. Gurriel and newly-positioned center fielder Blaze Alexander converged on a fly ball to left-center field and nearly collided.
In an attempt to avoid the potential collision, Gurriel diverted, and in doing so, went down in a heap on the field. A visibly pained and emotionally distressed Gurriel had to be carted off the field with his face in his hands, likely knowing his season was over at that time.
Gurriel had been serving as the D-backs' cleanup hitter with positive results, especially in the RBI department.
For the month of August, Gurriel trailed only Philadelphia Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber in RBIs, knocking in 32 runs. That fell just three shy of tying a franchise record.
The D-backs have since had to adapt their outfield plans, giving Alexander more reps in both center and left field.
Arizona has used a combination of Alexander, Jorge Barrosa, Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll to man the outfield, with newly-recalled rookie Tim Tawa also capable of taking outfield reps if needed.
The D-backs have suffered an immense number of injuries in the 2025 season. It's been one of the defining facets of a disappointing year.
If Gurriel is out for nine months as Romero reported, Arizona would be looking at a mid-to-late-June return. If longer, his absence could stretch into July or even August, losing most of the 2026 season.