Diamondbacks’ Injured Outfielder to Have Surgery
Earlier this week, Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was injured on a play trying to avoid a collision with center fielder Blaze Alexander.
It was a non-contact situation, but Gurriel's left leg planted awkwardly. He went down in a heap and had to leave the field on a cart.
The initial diagnosis was a torn ACL. That has now been confirmed by two different doctors, according to Torey Lovullo.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Have Surgery, Miss 10-11 Months
"Lourdes Gurriel had his imaging read by [Dr. Brian Cole] in Chicago and [Neal ElAttrache] in LA. They all confirmed the same thing, the ACL tear. They're trying to determine what the next steps are. Surgery is imminent, and I think we're trying to figure out what that day is," Lovullo said.
Lovullo cited some examples of players that have come back quickly from ACL surgery, such as Kyle Schwarber (six months), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (eight months). But the normally-optimisitic manager said he is budgeting for 10-11 months before Gurriel is back to "full speed".
"If it's before that, it'll be a great surprise," Lovullo said.
Based on that timeline, 10 months would be early July, and 11 months would be early August. In other words, Gurriel will miss at least half the 2026 season, or more, according to Lovullo.
Andrew Hoffmann Suffers Elbow Injury
We recently reported here that Andrew Hoffmann had missed a couple of weeks after being optioned to Triple-A Reno. He had been shut down due to "fatigue" according to Lovullo.
It turns out he was actually on the "Development List" for part of that time, which was not previously disclosed by the team.
He returned to the Aces to pitch in Thursday night's game against the Tacoma Rainiers. During the outing he was exhibiting some discomfort, and eventually came out of the game mid at-bat, walking off with the trainer.
"He came off the mound with some posterior elbow discomfort, and they're just evaluating that right now. He's actually on his way back to Phoenix to get evaluated by our doctors here, so I'll have some more information in the near future," Lovullo said.
Other Health Updates
Tommy Troy was scratched from Thursday's lineup for the Aces due to lower back tightness. No roster move has been made as of this writing. He will likely not be called up to the MLB team this year, according to a tweet from Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro.
Anthony DeSclafani (right thumb strain) threw a 30-pitch bullpen on Friday. Lovullo said he was progressing quickly. Lovullo implied that his return to the roster is imminent.
Cristian Mena (shoulder) threw out to 120 feet, but has still not thrown off a mound. It's not known at this time if he will have enough time to get into a major league game before the season is done.