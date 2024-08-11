Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Removed from D-backs Game with Hamstring Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks have seen more than their fair share of injuries this season. They might be dealing with another one. Left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was removed from Sunday's game after the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
In the top half of the third Gurriel scaled the bullpen fence to rob extra bases from Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper. He could be seen giving a little hop as he spun to the ground after making the play, but remained in the game at that point.
He led off the bottom half of the inning with a base hit and later scored on Eugenio Suarez's double. There was no obvious sign of injury. But Gurriel did not come out for the fourth, being replaced by Corbin Carroll. The exact severity of the injury is not known as of this writing.
In Saturday's game Ketel Marte was removed with a left ankle contusion after a collision at second base with Garrett Stubbs. Two innings later Zac Gallen was taken off the mound after experiencing cramps. Neither player's injury was serious however and both indicated they'll be ready to play soon.
Christian Walker is on the injured list with an oblique strain and Gabriel Moreno is also on the IL with a left abductor strain.
This sudden spate of position player injuries have not yet cost the D-backs on the field. Red-hot Josh Bell was picked up at the trade deadline and has gone 12-41, .293 with 4 homers and seven RBI in 10 games. Rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo was called up to replace Moreno and has gone 7-12 .583 with a thrilling walkoff homer on Friday night.
Kevin Newman came in to replace Marte on Saturday night and made two spectacular plays on defense. He had two doubles, a single and walk in Sunday's game as of this writing.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a resilient team all year, relying on depth and grit to power through any and all injury setbacks. Hopefully they won't have to deal with a lengthy absence from Gurriel, but if they do, don't bet against them coming up with a good solution in the meantime.