Mariners' Heartbreaking Loss Concludes D-backs' 2025 Trade Saga
On a heartbreaking Monday night (for Mariners fans, at least), the last remaining members of the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 Trade Deadline group — namely Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor — have officially exited the Postseason.
Seattle was eliminated in heartbreaking fashion, squandering a 2-0 ALCS lead and a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning of game seven.
Arizona Diamondbacks On SI has already evaluated each individual trade, breaking down the pros and cons. But now, it's time for one final look at Arizona's two premier Deadline deals, with the book finally shut on Seattle's history chase.
Revisiting Diamondbacks' Deadline Trades After Mariners' Elimination
In deals that both occurred somewhat early in the Deadline proceedings, the D-backs traded Naylor to Seattle in exchange for left-hand reliever Brandyn Garcia and right-handed pitching prospect Ashton Izzi.
Naylor, perhaps unfortunately for D-backs fans, truly came alive in his time with the Mariners. The slugger hit .299/.341/.490 with nine homers (and 19 stolen bases), helping bring production to an unproductive Mariners first base position.
But even more impactfully, that slash became .340/.392/.574 with two doubles, three homers and a .966 OPS over 12 playoff games. It's hard to argue Naylor was not instrumental in getting his club to the deepest game of the Postseason in Mariners history.
Garcia, meanwhile, is a growing arm that could become an impact reliever for the D-backs. His high-velocity sinker and sweeper are those of an effective leverage arm, if he can hone the command.
Garcia posted a 5.84 ERA for Arizona, but only made 12 appearances, and put together a seven-game streak without an earned run towards the end of the year. His 2.49 FIP and 3.47 xERA are strong indicators he pitched much better than his ERA.
Izzi made six starts for High-A Hillsboro, pitching to a 3.58 ERA in 27.2 innings. The 21-year-old is likely to begin 2026 in Double-A Amarillo.
A strong first-half performance there could see him promoted to the doorstep of MLB in Triple-A Reno before the year is out.
The Suárez trade was the one projected to make the most impact on whichever club received the All-Star third baseman. After belting 36 homers for the D-backs and posting an .896 OPS, Suárez cooled off significantly in Seattle, hitting just .189 — although with 13 more homers.
Suárez's impact was not, likely, what the Mariners were hoping for, as he hit .213 with 18 strikeouts in the Postseason. He did, however, have his moment, crushing a go-ahead grand slam to fuel a win in game five of the ALCS.
Still, it seems that Arizona ultimately got the most out of Suárez in the 2025 season.
The D-backs' returns, however, were unproductive. First baseman Tyler Locklear hit .175 and suffered season-ending injuries to his elbow and shoulder, on which he recently had surgery. His readiness for Opening Day 2026 is in question.
Right-hand reliever Juan Burgos struggled to an 8.10 ERA over nine games, and right-handed reliever Hunter Cranton never made an appearance for Double-A Amarillo, landing on the IL immediately upon his arrival.
How Diamondbacks' Trades With Mariners Look Post-ALCS
Ultimately, the Mariners got what they were looking for at the Deadline. Impact bats to help fuel a deep postseason run, regardless of how it ended.
Naylor was clearly the more impactful of the two, but the assets Seattle surrendered for both players were not ones that were sorely missed at any stage of their season.
The D-backs, meanwhile, gave up two productive players in hopes of seeing future returns on pitching prospects. Those returns won't be fully realized for some time, if ever.
For now, the Naylor deal looks at least somewhat mutually beneficial, if Garcia can develop a bit more. The Suárez trade, however, left much to be desired on both sides, unless Locklear can find a way to earn an everyday first base role once healthy.
The collective edge goes to the Mariners, in terms of impact — at least, for the time being. Arizona will eagerly await a reason to flip that narrative in the coming seasons, however.