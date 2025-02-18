Mike Hazen Explains Most Recent Diamondbacks Reliever Acquisition
The Arizona Diamondbacks have added reliever Kendall Graveman on a one-year deal worth $1.35 million dollars. This deal was reported on Friday, February 14 but only became official on Monday morning.
Graveman is coming off a serious injury, missing all of 2024 after undergoing shoulder labrum surgery. Previous to this major setback, the right-hander had been an incredibly dominant reliever.
Between 2021 and 2023 he posted an elite 2.74 ERA in 187.1 IP, striking out 193 batters over that span. This resulted in a 154 ERA+ across a large sample size, certainly an encouraging addition to Arizona's bullpen.
The Diamondbacks have searched for back-end relief help throughout the off-season but had come up empty until the Graveman signing. This, however, could be exactly what the club needs. While he is not a prototypical closer, he has collected 24 career saves, all of which came since 2021.
"I think he has the ability to pitch in the back end of our bullpen somewhere," said D-backs GM Mike Hazen. "What we've been looking for is somebody that is going to compliment that group."
Arizona's bullpen has the potential to be an incredibly strong group of arms. They lack a clear closer, with young flamethrower Justin Martinez, and dominant left-hander A.J. Puk taking up the most high leverage spots of the relief core. Still they have a fantastic supplemental group around them, with Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, and many others, now including Graveman to make the bullpen a strength.
When asked about Graveman's potential to close games Mike Hazen seemed dismissive, answering "I wouldn't think so, but I wouldn't say no to anything either. I would just say it's a big expectation for where he is...My guess is that would probably be a tall ask right out of the shoot."
After a big spending off-season, this deal is a perfect low-risk, high-reward deal. Graveman will earn $1.35 million but can earn up to $3.3 million with performance bonuses. It also includes a mutual options for 2026 worth $5 million, or a $100,000 buyout.
"We felt like this was a good risk to take with the upside of the talent that has been there, and in the roles [Graveman] has pitched in, in the past, he can contribute to the back end of our pen," said Mike Hazen. "The more options we have pitching in leverage roles, that can get the best hitters out whenever Torey [Lovullo] needs them, I think the better."
Kendall Graveman is already in Diamondbacks camp at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale and will make his way into spring training games when they begin later this week. For more information stay tuned in to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we bring you all the latest.