Mixed Day for Diamondbacks in 4-2 Loss to Cubs
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in Cactus League action at Sloan Park in Mesa Tuesday afternoon. Their spring record now stands at 1-4.
For Torey Lovullo it was a mixed bag. His top four relievers alll pitched scoreless innings, and there was some early offense from the starters. But some sloppy defense ended up costing the D-backs in a two-run game.
Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel, and A.J. Puk all retired the side in order over the first three innings, with Ginkel and Puk striking out two batters each. Justin Martinez worked around a leadoff walk and an error, getting a double play and a strikeout. Lovullo was pleased at what he saw.
"They all look great. The stuff came out hot and they were around the zone, made pitches and it's how the game is supposed to be. It was a lot of fun."
Earlier today we spoke with Lovullo about the closer competition, and what he saw today certainly did not make his job any easier.
Geraldo Perdomo hit a solo home run, and drew two walks, scoring both Diamondback runs.
Kyle Nelson, pitching in his first game since having Thoracic Outlet Surgery, had a rough outing. He gave up two solo homers and a base hit, retiring just two batters. But the results today weren't the big picture when it comes to the left-hander. Lovullo wanted to make that clear.
"You know, it's been a long journey for [Nelson] since the TOS surgery, and as to be expected gets out there and just competes and I just want to say congratulations to him and the trainers everybody around him to put in that hard work to make today happen."
Once the starters were out of the game and the reserves came in, the defense started to break. A throwing error by catcher Rene Pinto on a stolen base attempt by Pete Crow-Armstrong ended up in front of Cristian Pache in center field, who was unable to pick up the ball.
Two errors were charged on the play as the speedy Cubs outfielder came around to score.
Later Grae Kessinger lost a popup in the sun and swirling wind, leading to a run in the eighth inning. Lovullo addressed these mishaps in a somewhat predictable manner
"Those things we got to tighten up. We will, I'll talk to the coach tomorrow, we're gonna see what happened, break it down, watch some film, and then let the coaches go out and coach. So I can forgive it today but I will not forgive it a week from now, and that's my message to the group that's here every single day working as hard as they possibly can."
Speaking to Alek Thomas, who wasn't involved in any of the mishaps, but appeared to struggle with a ball or two in the sun and wind, he said that the field was "not normal." Lovullo didn't allow for that excuse however.
"I believe a lot in pre-pitch communication. So the wind direction, the Sun, some things that give outfielders fits on pop flies and in different conditions should be talked about well before something like that happens."
"So if you know that the other outfielder or another infielder can come over and help you out. So I know that there are certain balls that will get caught in the sun, but there's a strategy to make every play every single time and we do that well here."
The Arizona Diamondbacks return to Salt River Fields on Wednesday to take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 p.m.
Corbin Burnes, who is currently lined up to start the second game of the regular season behind Zac Gallen, will be on the mound to face his former team.