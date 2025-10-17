New Ketel Marte Rumor Might Make D-backs Fans Uneasy
Is a trade involving Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte likely? No, but it isn't an impossibility, and rumors are already beginning to swirl.
On Wednesday, The New York Post's Dan Bartels listed Marte as a potential trade candidate for Arizona's NL rival New York Mets to consider.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Named Fit for Mets
Bartels, in a post on X/Twitter, said Marte is a name that "may gain steam" for the Mets.
"An interesting offseason name for the Mets that may gain steam is Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte. Reports are Arizona will listen to offers on his 6Y/$92.M remaining contract. Has frustrated teammates this year due to taking time off. Mets could trade Jeff McNeil to open a spot.
"Like any deal — if Arizona doesn’t receive a suitable package in return, they won’t be in a rush to trade the three-time All Star," Bartels wrote.
Bartels is not reporting any development in this situation, necessarily, but the D-backs will almost certainly take calls on Marte this offseason. Whether or not New York is capable of providing the return Arizona wants for a player of Marte's caliber is unknown.
In all likelihood, numerous teams will check on Marte's availability this offseason. Especially given what took place in 2025 with regard to some internal frustration about Marte's off days and absence in the Dominican Republic.
Is Ketel Marte Trade to New York Mets Realistic?
The Diamondbacks would probably be looking for exceptional returns (especially in terms of pitching) if they want to part ways with one of their biggest offensive contributors. The Mets may not be willing or able to provide that.
It does not seem at all likely that GM Mike Hazen would look to deal Marte simply for the sake of parting with the three-time All-Star and 2023 NLCS MVP. A deal would have to provide major benefit to Arizona — both in short and long-term.
With regard to any potential destination, it's fair to say that a Marte trade would still fall under the "very unlikely" umbrella.
Marte is a fan-favorite and an excellent player despite some of the recent noise, and a trade would make Arizona a worse team unless an eye-popping haul was offered — perhaps the Mets have such a package they're prepared to offer, but it doesn't seem as if that is a concrete development yet.
Another aspect to keep in mind is the fact that Marte signed a six-year extension with a player option this offseason. With that contract came a five-team no-trade clause.
Marte will also gain 10-5 rights beginning in 2026, which would allow him to veto any potential trade.
"[My] goal is to always be a D-back and support the organization as long as [I] stay here," Marte told the media in a public apology this season.
"In the 9 years that [I've] been here, [I've] always tried to play hard and support the team, [my] teammates, and the organization, and that's still going to be [my] goal."
For additional analysis on Marte's trade value, check out the Snakes Territory Podcast with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers along with Jess Friedman