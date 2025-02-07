Randal Grichuk Speaks on Approach and a Return to the Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks recently agreed to a 1 year $5 million dollar deal with Randal Grichuk to bring the outfielder back for a second season. On Thursday he joined MLB Network to speak on a multitude of topics, including his return to Arizona.
Is Randal Grichuk getting better with age?
A big topic during the interview was Grichuk's growing confidence in himself and his game. At 33 years old and entering his 12th big league season he is still only just entering a more veteran phase of his career and still has plenty left in the tank.
While the Diamondbacks did acquire Grichuk to fill in as a primary right-handed DH, a similar role to last year, it is important to note that he spent more time in the outfield in 2024 than as a designated hitter. His platooned role helped him get more at-bats against southpaws, but he will still see his fair share of righties, even on a team that is extraordinarily left-hand heavy in the outfield.
"Playing every day for the last 9+ years, going into a role last year where you are playing primarily against righties, it was a culture shock. It was something you had to battle with internally, but [I was] able to settle in and do damage when my name was called."
Grichuk saw a drop in at-bats from previous seasons in 2024. While he suited up for 106 games, he only saw 279 plate appearances.
His culture shock is certainly justified after having seen at least 442 plate appearances in each of the last 7 seasons. Still, in this platooned time he had arguably the best season of his career.
"I do feel like I've been getting better with age. I feel like I am becoming smarter at the plate, I am learning my body...I feel like the bat path is good. The exit velocity is there, the metrics are there, but now I am learning how to hit and become a better hitter."
Last season the righty put up a 140 OPS+ with a .875 OPS. He also blasted 12 home runs in his limited sample. Grichuk was undoubtedly one of the most important hitters on the team, and proved himself to be a weapon off the bench, and in the field.
Approach
The most important part of every hitter's game is his mind. Baseball is a mental game in many ways and for Randal Grichuk a big part of his growth as a player has been in his thought process.
MLB Network asked Grichuk about his two-strike approach, particularily, how he is still able to hit balls at an incredibly high exit velocity while behind in the count.
"The player I am now, I like to let the ball travel. If you would've asked me that ten years ago I would've said take three gangster hacks and see what happens," said Grichuk.
"Right now I like to with two strikes let the ball travel, see it deep and use the whole field. I want to be on time with the heater to be able to drive it the other way. I am not giving up power or exit velocity, I am just giving up direction."
This approach was incredibly successful for him last year in order to work counts, get consistent hits, and find his way on base.
Grichuk saw his OBP rise from .321 in 2023 to .348 last season. Crucially his walk rate grew substantially, going from 6.2% to 7.2% last season. His strikeouts followed with a drop from 20.4% to 16.5% making for an incredibly well rounded slugger.
"It is creating less holes, less swing and miss, hopefully better plate discipline. It's worked the last couple years, putting the ball in the air has made a big difference, and cutting down the strikeouts with the two strike approach."
Randal Grichuk is coming back to the Diamondbacks in 2025 and will play an important role for the club. As a right-handed hitter he balances out Arizona's lineup in a big way, and will be a significant threat to any pitcher on the mound.
While he will primarily face left-handers, his pure ability to hit will force his bat into the lineup whenever possible.