Diamondbacks Bring Back Free Agent Randal Grichuk
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed a free agent deal with outfielder/DH Randal Grichuk. This was first reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB and has been confirmed by the team's social media account on X as well.
According to Jon Heyman, Grichuk will receive a $2 million dollar base salary, and there is a mutual option for 2026, or a $3 million buyout. There are plate appearance incentives worth up to $500,000 should he reach each of 200 and 275 PA.
The $5 million guarantee is less than the $6 million option Grichuk declined at the end of last season. However, he received a $1.75 million buyout at that time. So by declining the $6 million, and then signing this deal, he actually ensured himself at least $750,000 more than if he had accepted the option.
Grichuk enjoyed an excellent season with the Diamondbacks in 2024. Starting in the outfield 46 times and at DH 16 times, he garnered 279 plate appearances and slashed .291/.348/.528, .875 OPS, including 12 homers and 46 RBI. Seven of those homers came in a scorching September in which he batted .404.
Grichuk played a more-than-acceptable level of defense on the corners, and will once again provide balance to a left-hand-heavy lineup. Whether he is platooning with Pavin Smith at DH, or taking reps in right field or left, he brings a professional at-bat and a power threat.
The right-hand batter lives in the Scottsdale area and had previously expressed a desire to return and play in Arizona. Known as a consummate professional and good clubhouse presence, the D-backs are in great shape now to run back a balanced attack in support of an improved pitching staff.
Mike Hazen still has one big box to check this offseason in his pursuit of a high leverage reliever.