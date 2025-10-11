Ranking D-backs' Biggest 2025 Surprises
The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season played out any way but according to plan.
For the most part, the unexpected turns were negative. But with the disappointment also came positive surprises.
Arizona saw some contributions from players that weren't even expected to be on the roster at any point, or the level to which said players contributed was higher than expected.
Here are three of the D-backs' biggest (positive) surprises from the 2025 season:
1: Diamondbacks UTIL Blaze Alexander
Blaze Alexander was considered an unreliable defender after the 2024 season, and began 2025 injured — unable to crack the Opening Day roster as a result.
The D-backs had plenty of infielders and Alexander's bat wasn't enough of a positive to make a strong argument for his arrival.
He was called up in late june, and once Eugenio Suárez was traded to the Seattle Mariners a month later, Alexander took over everyday third base duties. His defensive improvement at a tough position was remarkable, and he even saw some outfield action (where he also played surprisingly well).
Alexander only hit to a .706 OPS, but he did crush seven homers in 74 games, and began to show some improvement on the swing-and-miss side, as well.
On top of the tangible results, Alexander's positive energy and attitude seemed to pervade the D-backs' clubhouse. Arizona's utilityman had gone from nearly-unplayable to a vital part of the on- and off-field club in a matter of less than half a season.
2: Diamondbacks SS Geraldo Perdomo
It wasn't entirely a surprise that Geraldo Perdomo had an excellent season — he'd been a steadily-growing player in his young major league career. Clearly, GM Mike Hazen saw potential in Perdomo, giving him a four-year, $45 million extension this offseason.
But Perdomo's emergence as not only an excellent major league player, but a legitimate MVP candidate was nothing short of shocking.
Perdomo slashed .290/.389/.462 with 20 homers, surpassing his previous career total by six. He became the first D-backs shortstop to record 100 RBI and posted over seven Wins Above Replacement.
There's no overcoming Shohei Ohtani, but Perdomo will likely receive NL MVP votes. Without a doubt, he was the most valuable player in Arizona — his teammates, manager and GM all agree.
3: Diamondbacks C James McCann
Catcher wasn't the biggest need for Arizona's roster ahead of 2025, but once Gabriel Moreno went down with an injury, Arizona signed 35-year-old veteran James McCann to split time with Jose Herrera (thanks to some influence from the injured Corbin Burnes).
McCann quickly gained the trust of the D-backs' pitching staff and coaches. The results were notable, as more than one of the D-backs' struggling arms (such as Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt) displayed improved numbers once McCann took over.
Manager Torey Lovullo sang the veteran's praise for much of the second half. He even produced at the plate, slashing .260/.324/.431 with five homers for a 110 wRC+ (his best line since his 2020 All-Star season).
McCann's leadership, pitch-calling and overall influence on the 2025 D-backs was an extremely pleasant surprise. Arizona absolutely must look into re-signing him for 2026.
4: Diamondbacks RHP Nabil Crismatt
The D-backs found themselves in a dire situation with regard to the starting rotation after Merrill Kelly was traded and Anthony DeSclafani hit the Injured List.
Somewhat out of nowhere, Arizona signed righty Nabil Crismatt, who had pitched one relief outing for the club back in 2023, but had bounced around numerous minor- and major-league clubs since.
Crismatt not only held down the fifth starter's role, he actually began to excel at a level he hadn't shown in some time. Through five starts and two relief outings, Crismatt owned a 2.61 ERA — appearing to find his groove as a starter.
Unfortunately, a five-run blowup against the Dodgers ballooned that ERA to 3.71, but Crismatt was truly one of the most surprisingly beneficial contributors to the 2025 D-backs. The right-hander has since elected to test free agency.