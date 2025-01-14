Report: Diamondbacks Will Sign Diego Ortiz
Per Francys Romero, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to sign another top-100 International Amateur Free Agent come January 15. This time, it is shortstop Diego Ortiz from the Dominican Republic.
He's the third Dominican Republic player expected to be signed by the D-backs in the upcoming International Amateur Free Agent market
The Diamondbacks' bonus pool is $6,908,600. This is the fourth player the D-backs have been reported to be signing come January 15 once the International Amateur Free Agent market opens. The first player was Elian De La Cruz who is a consensus top-35 player and is from the Dominican Republic.
The second player is Rodney Suarez while the third player is Mayki De La Rosa. More will come soon. This is the third Dominican Republic player that will be signed by Arizona.
The reported signing bonus that Ortiz will be receiving is $800,000. That puts him among the top 50 players in terms of bonuses given out.
The D-backs still have plenty of their bonus pool remaining to sign other international free agents or to trade for other teams' prospects.
Ortiz is listed at 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds, but considering he is still a teenager, he should grow and add plenty of weight. That is especially true once he gets into the Diamondbacks' nutrition and workout plan that they have all players start once playing for them.
The switch-hitting Ortiz swing needs some work, but he has good pop and looks to make plenty of contact. The bat will likely be a contact-over-power approach, but there is the potential for 20+ doubles and 10+ home runs.
He takes the ball to where it is thrown rather than selling out to pull the ball for power. His left-handed swing seems to be a lot more polished and rounded than his right-handed swing.
His glove looks to be the selling point. It's clean and he makes all the routine plays look fairly easy. Ortiz's arm looks to be plus as it rifles overs to first base with aplomb. However, his footwork does need some work as he can get a bit busy down there as he shuffles to throw the ball.
Regardless, the potential is there for a contact-oriented shortstop that picks up the ball and handles multiple infield positions. Ultimately, his home looks to be second base, but he'll likely start in the Dominican Summer League at shortstop.
Speaking of the Dominican Summer League, he will likely start the season at the team's brand-new facility. The Dominican Republic Academy was the first to be made in MLB.
This has yet to be confirmed by the Arizona Diamondbacks because the market for international free agents is not yet open until January 15, so stay tuned for an article confirming this move and the other moves with players that have yet to be reported on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.