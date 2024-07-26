Reviewing the Right-Hand Reliever Market for the Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired a major piece for their bullpen on Thursday when they landed left-hander A.J. Puk to serve as a late-inning weapon out of Manager Torey Lovullo's bullpen. Yet, GM Mike Hazen pointed out that he isn't done trying to reinforce the bullpen at the MLB Trade Deadline.
Puk is a talented reliever who will help the D-backs bullpen immensely, but that doesn't mean the team can't still improve it's bullpen. For more information on just how good Puk has been of late, especially against left-handers, click here.
The Diamondbacks have a vaunted trio of right-handed relievers at the back end of the pen with Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, and Ryan Thompson. Plus, Bryce Jarvis has been a valuable right-hander, and Justin Martinez is having a fantastic season as he develops into a late-inning force eventually.
However, Miguel Castro and Thyago Vieira have struggled, as have Scott McGough and Humberto Castellanos. While the team has shifted Slade Cecconi to the bullpen in Triple-A Reno and could move Ryne Nelson to the bullpen once Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez are back, a talented right-handed reliever could easily be added via trade to help this team even more.
Since Hazen indicated pitching is still the priority, but he's confident that Kelly and Rodriguez will be solid when they come back, the need for a starter is diminished but the pursuit of a right-handed reliever is likely the next move.
Rental Relievers - Free Agents After 2024 Season
RHP Carlos Estevez, Los Angeles Angels
Estevez has been a strong late-inning reliever for the Angels including as a closer. This year alone, he has a 2.38 ERA, 2.85 FIP, 20 saves, five walks, 32 strikeouts, and a 1-2 record over 34 games and 34 innings. He's a dynamic arm that would absolutely create an insane back-end group for the D-backs bullpen.
RHP Nick Martinez, Cincinnati Reds
Martinez is another reliever that is similar to Jarvis. He can eat up innings and provide adequate performances out of the pen. He has a 3.88 ERA but a much better 3.13 FIP and 110 ERA+ over 72 innings and 28 games. He's only walked nine and struck out 56 while limiting hitters to just a .684 OPS.
RHP Buck Farmer, Cincinnati Reds
Farmer is a cheap middle-innings reliever that could keep the late inning guys rested. He has a 2.80 ERA and 4.10 FIP over 45 innings and 36 games. He's allowed just four homers, 18 walks, and has struck out 39 batters. He isn't flashy but gets the job done.
Honorable Mention: John Brebbia
Relievers Controlled Past 2024 Season
Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays, Controllable Through 2026
Adam has once again been a strong reliever for the Rays. He has a 2.54 ERA and 3.47 FIP over 46 innings and 46 games with four saves. He's given up just 26 hits, 16 walks, and struck out 47. Adam can handle either side of the plate and would be a lethal late-inning weapon to pair with the others. Plus, he racks up ground balls at a rate of 46.8%.
Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals, Controllable Through 2025
He would be expensive to acquire but there might not be a better reliever with control to acquire than Finnegan. Over 42.2 innings and 40 games, he has 28 saves, 2.32 ERA, 3.89 FIP, 44 strikeouts, 14 walks, and allowed just 28 hits. He's been filthy, was an All-Star this year, and would form a dynamic closer pair with Paul Sewald and could replace Sewald next year.
Anthony Bender, Miami Marlins, Controllable Through 2027
They just got a deal done with Miami, why not go to the well again. Bender has been a fantastic reliever this year. Over 38.1 innings, he has allowed just two homers, 12 walks, and and has struck out 40. He has an ERA of 3.99 but a FIP of 2.99 indicating he's been unlucky, perhaps with bad defense by the Marlins. He would give the D-backs plenty of control to serve as a late-inning weapon for Arizona.
Honorable Mention: Pete Fairbanks
What starting pitchers could the Arizona Diamondbacks target?