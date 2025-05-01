Ryan Thompson Saves Game as Justin Martinez's Velocity Drops for D-backs
It's never a good situation for a team when their closer is out there with a lead, and he's struggling with velocity. Immediately, the manager has to scramble to Plan B and figure out how to piece together the rest of the inning while clinging onto the lead.
That was the case for the Diamondbacks, as Justin Martinez's velocity was way down against the Mets. His first pitch came in at 95.0 MPH, setting off alarm bells in both the dugout and bullpen. Martinez, who usually averages triple digits with his fastball and sinker, was down five MPH as he gave up a home run and walked the next two.
With their closer struggling, right-hander Ryan Thompson had to warm up quickly and salvage the ninth inning. He came in with the tying run on base and no outs, facing the middle of the New York Mets' lineup.
"We're rarely fooled or surprised by any situation," Thompson told DbacksTV reporter Jody Jackson after the game. "So realizing if something does go sour, it's going to be me in that spot, so I was prepared. Seeing the first fastball at 95, I made sure I was ready."
The outing started off rocky, as Thompson hit Pete Alonso with a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
"Alonso is the guy in that spot I don't want to beat me, so I was making sure I executed my pitches to him. The hit-by-pitch, I threw it exactly where I wanted to, he kind of leaned into it a little bit."
Despite the jam, the right-hander struck out Mark Vientos on a sinker that dropped out of the bottom of the zone for a huge first out. He then retired Jesse Winker and Francisco Álvarez on groundouts, preserving a 4-3 lead.
"Unfortunate with Justin, seeing his velo the way it was. Usually when he comes into the game, that's the time to relax in the bullpen. This has never happened before since I've been here for him out there, so it's an honor to come in and have his back," Thompson said.
Due to Thompson's heroics, the Diamondbacks walked away with a big win instead of a heartbreaking loss against the team with the best record in baseball.
The bullpen is still an area of concern, especially in the back end, with their top two arms dealing with issues. A.J. Puk will not require surgery for a flexor tendon strain, he has been shut down for the next 2-3 weeks, plus the natural ramp-up process once he starts throwing again. Martinez will undergo imaging to see what's causing the sharp drop in velocity in his last two appearances.
Along with Thompson, the Diamondbacks will need Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller to piece together the late innings while they wait for Puk and Martinez to get healthy.