Ryne Nelson's Massive Step Forward, and his Path into the Future
Ryne Nelson enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Long valued as one of the team's biggest pitching prospects, Nelson had not found his groove with the big league club. He bounced between Triple-A Reno and the big leagues for much of 2023, and even spent some time in relief. Now he is turning his vision towards the future.
This past season was a huge improvement for the young right-hander, but it came almost out of necessity.
The Diamondbacks' pitching staff was wrecked by injury and underperformance, with Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez both missing the early goings of the season and Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen both spending time on the Injured List themselves.
Things were bumpy for Nelson in the beginning, throwing to a 6-5 record, with a 4.98 ERA in 17 outings for the team. Throughout this time he was working incredibly hard to figure out the issues which were plaguing him. Then came the All-Star break.
Almost a complete flip of the script for the right-handed starter, as he started to dominate his opposition. In a time of injury plaguing 3/5 of the Diamondbacks rotation, it was the young arm that stepped up to the plate.
Nelson seemingly out of nowhere became the team's best starting pitcher. He went 4-0 with a 3.23 ERA in 11 appearances after the All-Star break and proved himself as a stabilizing force in the rotation.
Then tragedy struck right in the middle of his hot stretch. After a start in Houston against the Astros, Nelson was placed on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation, only two weeks before the season's end. This move forced Jordan Montgomery back into the rotation, and in a very tight Wild Card race it was certainly a blow for the staff.
Nelson would return, throwing out of the bullpen during the final series of the year, where he pitched quite well against the Padres.
After the season's disappointing end, Diamondbacks ON SI's own Jack Sommers spoke with the right-hander about his year.
"I think that this was a good step forward. There is still a lot of room to grow and to learn," said Nelson. He is still 26 years old, and will only turn 27 right before the 2025 campaign. "I think I can be pretty pleased with the progress that I made. That I for the most part took the ball and competed."
While nothing is certain during the MLB offseason, and certainly some moves could be made, as things stand now it looks very likely that Nelson will factor into the rotation in a larger role next year.
"I am hoping to take this season, and build on it for next year, and to go out there and win some more ballgames."- Ryne Nelson
It is disappointing that the Diamondbacks won't be able to make another splash in the 2024 postseason, but the team will be back and more motivated than ever after a long winter. Nelson's expectations are right alongside them.
"I think it's going to be the same kind of mentality I had last offseason. Just work super hard, better myself, and keep improving on myself as a pitcher."
The D-backs' season may be over, but our coverage of the team carries on.