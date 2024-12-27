The Diamondbacks Closer Search Heats Up with Interest in Kirby Yates
Throughout the 2024-25 offseason, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen has made it clear that he is in search of a back-end reliever with closer experience. Speaking to him recently at the MLB Winter Meetings, he said he could not handicap whether that pitcher is more likely to be added by trade of by free agency.
“There’s free agent situations and trade situations that are both out there for all the areas that we're looking at. So trying to put what combinations go together in different ways is part of what we’re discussing right now,”
There were a limited number of trade candidates that fit the need for a back end reliever with closer experience however. In our off season plan proposal published November 8, we suggested trying to trade for Milwaukee closer Devin Williams.
However, as reported recently by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the Brewers asking price was too high for the Diamondbacks to accept. Williams was subsequently traded to the Yankees for Nestor Cortez.
Ryan Helsley is another potential trade candidate, as he is entering his final year of arbitration and is a free agent next year. The Diamondbacks were also linked to Helsley, as reported by our sister site, St. Louis Cardinals ON SI. But it appears the Cardinals have not been enticed by the packages being offered to give up their flame throwing closer.
Hazen's best chance to fill the role may be via the free agent market, but that is no easy task either. The term "Reliable free agent closers" is an oxymoron at times. The history of failed free agent contracts is littered with high dollar deals for closers previously deemed dependable.
Nonetheless, Hazen may be forced to go that route if he wants to contend in 2025, which he has stated repeatedly since day one of the offseason after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2024.
It's notable that Piecoro mentioned that the D-backs are also reported to have interest in Kirby Yates, so he is listed first. But it's likely the team has at least checked in with the agents of all of these pitcher to see what they are looking for.