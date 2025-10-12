This D-backs Offseason Dilemma Could Drag On
The Arizona Diamondbacks' approach to the Zac Gallen situation already seems to be progressing toward the next stages, but there's a chance it isn't fully resolved until deep in the offseason.
Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro has already reported the D-backs intend to present Gallen with the Qualifying Offer (a one-year deal worth roughly $22 million), and also said there is "no chance" the right-hander accepts it.
Related Content: D-backs Reportedly Get Answer to Major Zac Gallen Question
That process has not officially been completed, however. Once it has, then begins the speculation surrounding Gallen's free agent market, and that could become a very lengthy process.
Zac Gallen Free Agency Could Be Lengthy
Gallen is a client of the notorious Scott Boras — an agent known for lengthy, intense free agency negotiations. Negotiations for his clients tend to take longer than average, and often result in extremely high dollar amounts.
One such example was Jordan Montgomery, another former D-back, whose offseason ahead of 2024 dragged out so far he expressed frustration and parted ways with Boras.
Montgomery signed his one-year deal with Arizona so late, he had to wait nearly a month to make his first appearance as a D-back.
Gallen probably won't see that lengthy of a free agency period, and is likely to command a hefty deal regardless of the fact that his 2025 season was less than ace-like.
But an extended negotiation period could have an affect on Gallen's former team. For starters, owner Ken Kendrick implied that the D-backs may be in the running to re-sign him.
"I don't want to say it's out of the touch of reality that we would be able to work out an arrangement to bring him back," Kendrick told Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo Show.
Kendrick also said Arizona's payroll would likely be reduced, while Gallen has expressed his love for the D-backs organization, hinting at a desire to return if possible.
If Arizona truly is looking to re-sign their former ace, an arduous and extended negotiation period could affect the rest of their offseason. Considering the payroll constraints that may be coming, the D-backs' ability to make other roster upgrades may be delayed to some degree, as well.
Related Content: How Much do Diamondbacks Really Have to Spend this Offseason?
With that said, it does seem unlikely Gallen will return to the D-backs without some kind of hometown discount (which isn't exactly an in-character move for a Boras client).
The D-backs will have to decide quickly if it's worth staying in Gallen's market or looking to utilize their payroll in other areas.