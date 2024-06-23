Tommy Henry Optioned to Reno, Brandon Hughes Recalled
Early Sunday Morning the Arizona Diamondbacks made official what was assumed after Saturday's game. Left-hand starter Tommy Henry has been optioned to Triple-A Reno. To replaced him they've brought up left-hand reliever Brandon Hughes.
Henry had another very poor outing in a 12-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing six earned runs in 3.2 innings. That drove his season ERA to 7.04 in nine games, 38.1 innings in two different stints on the major league roster this year.
In 2023 Henry went 5-4 with a 4.15 ERA innings. His season was cut short by an elbow injury and he did not pitch in the Postseason.
In his place, the Diamondbacks will use the roster spot to bolster their bullpen with the lefty Hughes. This will be the third time that Hughes has been called up. In two previous stints with the team he's pitched in nine games and thrown 10.1 innings with an 8.21 ERA
Five of Hughes nine outings were scoreless, but his last two games prior to being optioned out June 6th were very poor. He allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings on 10 hits and two homers. In his last five games for Reno however he's thrown 7.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs.
Hughes has a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings in Reno this year. His rookie year with the Chicago Cubs he posted a 3.12 ERA in 58 innings.
Hughes spot on the team could be temporary. Zac Gallen is pitching in his second simulation game on Monday, and according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic Gallen is nearing return. He has missed all of June with a left hamstring strain.
Thanks to the off day on Monday the D-backs can insert Gallen back into the rotation on June 29th against the Oakland Athletics. Getting a healthy Gallen back should be a big boon to a team that has seen three of their top starters spend significant time on the injured list.
Merrill Kelly hasn't pitched since April 15th due to shoulder strain. He said he is targeting a mid August return.
Eduardo Rodriguez was signed to a four year $80 million dollar contract during the off season but suffered a shoulder strain in spring training and has not thrown a pitch yet for the Diamondbacks. His return is certainly to be after the All Star Break but a specific time line is still unknown.