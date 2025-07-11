Torey Lovullo Addresses Concerning Diamondbacks Trend
The Arizona Diamondbacks have had one of the most prolific offenses in the majors in 2025. So far, they rank among the top five in MLB in runs scored (478), OPS (.773) and homers (137).
But that offense has also lent itself to some inconsistencies. They've especially displayed a high level of difficulty in hitting with runners in scoring position of late.
Arizona hit just 5-for-38 in their four-game series with the Padres in that situation, according to Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
In their two losses, they hit just 1-for-18 with RISP.
Some may even argue the Diamondbacks have been too reliant on home runs. According to Sommers, Arizona has scored 47.1% of their 2025 runs via the long ball, fourth-highest in the majors. That number has risen to 57% in July.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Addresses Home Run Dependence
Manager Torey Lovullo, in his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, was asked if he felt the team was too dependent on the long ball.
"For me, no," the manager said.
"I think good teams can do that, they can build innings. We're capable of doing that, and hitting home runs to score a lot of our runs.
"On the other side of it, I do want us to be dynamic. ... But we believe in fundamental baseball, building innings and just driving the pitcher out of the game in any way we possibly can, by seeing pitches and being good hitters," Lovullo said.
The Diamondbacks have not looked as much like their past iterations offensively in 2025.
While they still score plenty of runs, the chaotic brand of baseball that carried them to the World Series two seasons ago seems to have shifted to a more power-oriented approach.
Lovullo said he wants to see the team scrape runs across however they can, but he has no problem with doing so by hitting the ball out.
"The home run is a major part of the game today, but we believe in fundamental baseball, building innings and and just driving the pitcher out of the game in any way we possibly can by seeing pitches and being good hitters," he said.
"If we're relying on it, I think we can do more, but if it's going to help us win, of course I'm going to say I'll take it every single day of the week."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo gives Corbin Carroll Update
Corbin Carroll is out of Friday's lineup against a left-handed starter. He is barely a week removed from a lightning-fast return from the injured list, but Lovullo said Carroll is healthy, and will be available off the bench.
"There's nothing else to it," said Lovullo. "Our guys have been getting after it and going full throttle and we're we're we're battling so many little nagging injuries."
With Carroll's selection to the All-Star roster, Lovullo said the star outfielder won't get the same downtime that the rest of his roster would.
"Corbin Carroll came back from a broken bone in his hand probably 10 days, two weeks earlier than any of us imagined. ... He doesn't get a four-day blow, a four-day window, so I've got to be smart about taking him off of his feet."
Arizona Diamondbacks James McCann a Steadying Presence
It's not much of a secret that Diamondbacks starters have begun to, at least for the time being, turn a corner. Zac Gallen held the worst qualified ERA in the major leagues until his recent pair of dominant starts.
Veteran catcher James McCann has seemingly been a large part of that turnaround, catching Gallen in each of his previous starts.
Lovullo gave high praise to McCann, and the veteran presence he's brought to Arizona's pitching staff.
"He's got the experience, he walks in, he's full of confidence, then when he sits you down you have a conversation. He says something, he knows how to say it and and it's full of good content," Lovullo said.
"I think everybody's looking for that type of a leader that type of a presence, especially when the pitchers had been struggling a little bit."
Lovullo said McCann's experience with some "really good pitchers" over the years allows him to offer a different perspective than some of the other catchers might.
"I think he challenges that a little bit differently. He can he can tell him a reason why from a different lens. It's something that is totally refreshing and different and new," Lovullo said.