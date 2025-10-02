Torey Lovullo Addresses Ugly D-backs Stat
The Arizona Diamondbacks were certainly an enigma in the 2025 season — in good and bad ways.
For the most part, Arizona was a competitive team. Even if their record was subpar, their potent offense allowed them to keep pace with some of the stronger clubs in baseball.
The D-backs held their own against teams like the Dodgers, Phillies, Padres, Mets and other NL contenders. But they struggled with the "easy" teams. In 34 games against last-place clubs, Arizona managed a measly 17-17 record.
Granted, that isn't exactly a losing record, but the D-backs did not take care of business against some of the weaker opponents on their schedule.
In Arizona's end-of-season press conference, manager Torey Lovullo spoke about that ugly stat:
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Ugly Stat
Lovullo was aware of the struggles.
"We've had discussions about this over the course of this year and other years. You need to beat the teams you're supposed to," he said.
"I don't know what the strategy is moving forward. I don't think our team overlooks anybody, because I downplay the fact that we're better than anybody else, that we've got to go out and play our game and take care of our business."
Lovullo gave his best idea as to why the D-backs had such a difficult time with teams of this caliber.
"At times we let our guard down, at times we maybe think we could just overcome something. It's Major League Baseball, with Major League Baseball players. It doesn't matter if they're under .500 or over .500, they're capable of doing something on that night that could embarrass you," he said.
"I created an awareness with the players in some of the pre-game, pre-series meetings not to overlook teams and to go out there, and I can't explain why it happens sometimes. The Nationals came in here and got super hot. The Marlins came in here and were a really hot team at that time."
The D-backs play in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. With the exception of the Colorado Rockies, Arizona has to keep its guard up throughout the course of divisional play.
"At times it can be a little misleading, but I want us to play good baseball every single night," Lovullo said.
"I think we embrace the challenges of playing within our division. We hold our own, and then some, and we need to create their urgency every single day. It's definitely something that's not satisfactory to me."