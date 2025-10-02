Inside The Diamondbacks

Torey Lovullo Addresses Ugly D-backs Stat

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not fare well in this situation.

Alex D'Agostino

Aug 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks were certainly an enigma in the 2025 season — in good and bad ways.

For the most part, Arizona was a competitive team. Even if their record was subpar, their potent offense allowed them to keep pace with some of the stronger clubs in baseball.

The D-backs held their own against teams like the Dodgers, Phillies, Padres, Mets and other NL contenders. But they struggled with the "easy" teams. In 34 games against last-place clubs, Arizona managed a measly 17-17 record.

Granted, that isn't exactly a losing record, but the D-backs did not take care of business against some of the weaker opponents on their schedule.

In Arizona's end-of-season press conference, manager Torey Lovullo spoke about that ugly stat:

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Ugly Stat

Lovullo was aware of the struggles.

"We've had discussions about this over the course of this year and other years. You need to beat the teams you're supposed to," he said.

"I don't know what the strategy is moving forward. I don't think our team overlooks anybody, because I downplay the fact that we're better than anybody else, that we've got to go out and play our game and take care of our business."

Lovullo gave his best idea as to why the D-backs had such a difficult time with teams of this caliber.

"At times we let our guard down, at times we maybe think we could just overcome something. It's Major League Baseball, with Major League Baseball players. It doesn't matter if they're under .500 or over .500, they're capable of doing something on that night that could embarrass you," he said.

"I created an awareness with the players in some of the pre-game, pre-series meetings not to overlook teams and to go out there, and I can't explain why it happens sometimes. The Nationals came in here and got super hot. The Marlins came in here and were a really hot team at that time."

The D-backs play in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. With the exception of the Colorado Rockies, Arizona has to keep its guard up throughout the course of divisional play.

"At times it can be a little misleading, but I want us to play good baseball every single night," Lovullo said.

"I think we embrace the challenges of playing within our division. We hold our own, and then some, and we need to create their urgency every single day. It's definitely something that's not satisfactory to me."

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News

feed

Published
Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News