Torey Lovullo Explains Infield Roster Decision
The Arizona Diamondbacks are beginning to iron out the final makeup of the Opening Day roster, and the ongoing utility infield battle has come to a conclusion.
On Sunday, the Diamondbacks selected utility man Garrett Hampson to the major league roster, sending infielder Ildemaro Vargas down to minor league camp in a corresponding move.
Hampson — despite opting out of his minor league deal this week — now figures to fill the shoes of 2024's Kevin Newman, and will serve as versatile infield depth, with an ability to take reps in the outfield if necessary.
On Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo addressed the slew of roster moves and decisions made by the club in his pre-game press conference.
Ever the players' manager, Lovullo began his breakdown of the situation by offering praise to Vargas, who had been in the midst of a very successful spring on both sides of the ball.
"I love Ildemaro Vargas. ... This is going to be a stupid me thing, but he reminds me of me. So how do you not gravitate to guys like that? He plays the game hard. He's full speed. He's engaged. He's smart. He's technical in the right places. He can barrel up a baseball," Lovullo said.
But ultimately, it was the added versatility of Hampson's usefulness in the outfield, as well as an upgrade in speed and baserunning that tipped the scale in his favor.
"Hampson just fit into the team as to what we needed a little bit better. Somebody who can play the outfield. That was probably one of the big deciding factors. A very heady, smart baserunner," Lovullo said.
"Not that Vargas is not, it's just that I might need a pinch-runner off the bench. So when you're talking about the actualities of the game and what might happen inside of a game and what your needs will be inside of a game, it fell on Hampson."
Both players had hit well at the plate this Spring. In fact, Vargas' numbers looked better than Hampson's even. The veteran infielder was slashing .375/.434/.625 with two homers and 10 RBI, while Hampson's line was a solid, but less powerful .300/.396/.375 with a double, triple, eight RBI and three stolen bases.
Lovullo said that the hitting disparity was something he examined, but that Hampson's approach, along with his added overall versatility gave him the edge.
"They're going to need to start some games too, and I just want somebody to control the zone. And it was a guy that controlled the zone, or a guy that's going to bang the baseball.
"It was one of those conversations that I've been having for two weeks now, and basically watched every move both players made with the exception of a couple of split squad games," said Lovullo. "But every ground ball they picked up, I was watching in pregame. Every BP they took, I was watching. I just was trying to figure this out. And it was a very difficult decision.
"I love Ildemaro Vargas as a player and as a human being, and he's going to find himself in the big leagues. And that's what I told him today. It just might not be with us for right now. ... He's a good baserunner, but Hampson's faster, I think a little more instinctual. So [the competition] was probably like a 10-8 round, that's what I would say," Lovullo said.