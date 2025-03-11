Torey Lovullo Gives Three Diamondbacks Health Updates
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been bit by the injury bug somewhat this spring, but some of their injured players are progressing in the right direction.
Manager Torey Lovullo provided an update on three members of the D-backs' big league camp. This was reported Monday by Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner on X/Twitter.
Right-hand reliever Kendall Graveman, who missed all of 2024 with a shoulder injury, had been suffering from back tightness. He underwent imaging, which came back clean, and reportedly threw a 22-pitch bullpen session over the weekend. He will throw live BP on Tuesday.
Graveman figures to factor into the major league bullpen, and while his health has been in question frequently, he projects as a solid back-end reliever. Speaking on Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo indicated there is still enough time for Graveman to be ready by opening day, provided he checks off all the boxes.
Left-hand reliever José Castillo will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Castillo has been beleaguered by injuries with the D-backs, and suffered an adductor strain (an injury similar to the one sustained by Gabriel Moreno in 2024) in his first appearance of the Cactus League.
Castillo has solid stuff and can touch the upper 90s on his fastball. His status as a power lefty provided him a bit of an advantage as he fought to make the roster, after a hand injury limited his action in the 2024 season.
Catcher José Herrera exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers after an awkward collision at home plate with star shortstop Corey Seager. It was initially designated as right wrist soreness, but the switch-hitting catcher is reportedly fine, and won't miss any time.
Arizona already has what seems to be a surplus of pitching depth, and while it's impossible to get through the marathon that is a 162-game MLB season unscathed, some tough decisions regarding bullpen and rotation arms will have to be made.
Full health will only make that more difficult, but it's a good problem to have.
The Diamondbacks will take on the Kansas City Royals at Salt River Fields on Tuesday, after falling 6-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.