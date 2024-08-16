Torey Lovullo on Ketel Marte, Rotation Decisions, and Off-Day Excursion
Ketel Marte Injury Update:
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo did not write Ketel Marte's name into the lineup today against the Tampa Bay Rays, but indicated he's likely to soon. For the last several days the medical and coaching staff have monitored Marte's progress in dealing with his sprained ankle.
The routine has been for Marte to test it pre game and then the staff advises Lovullo if he's available off the bench or not. Today Lovullo said "Judging by how he looks I think you might see him very very soon."
Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery
For this turn through the rotation at least the Diamondbacks are going with a six man rotation. Based on his previous comments it was surmised that Ryne Nelson will eventually go to the bullpen. Lovullo seemed to hint today that the decision going forward as to which starting pitcher will remain in the rotation has not yet been made.
"I think everybody knows we're trying to figure out six for five. And with every little part of what we're evaluating mattering, we've got to find a way to slice the pie as thin as we can and make this decision the best way we can."
"This was by design. We felt this would be a little bit of a blow for the guys that have been working their butts off, and give them an extra day or two in the rotation. But I don't think a six man rotation is sustainable. It'll do a lot to our bullpen, and we don't want to have a tired bullpen, so we'll have to make a decision here someday."
Off Day R&R
Lovullo took advantage of the off day yesterday to make a trip to Disney with his wife Kristen.
Like most of us however, he could not resist checking box scores and standings on his phone.
"I'm able to step away from it at the right times. I talk about balance with these players all the time, getting away from the game when you can. I tried to do that yesterday the best that I could. But I was migrating to certain parts of my phone, check scores, checking standings. We've earned that right to see what's going on."