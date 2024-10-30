When Will Important MLB Awards Be Announced?
The World Series is nearing its close, and as the MLB offseason approaches, players from across the league will be honored for their contributions to another memorable season of baseball.
With a slew of awards to be handed out in the coming weeks, Major League Baseball will acknowledge those who made the biggest impacts, both on and off the field.
Below is a schedule and breakdown of the prominent awards given out to players across MLB, as well as which Arizona Diamondbacks players have the potential to receive one.
October 28: Roberto Clemente Award
The Roberto Clemente award is given to a player of exceptional character, and focuses mainly on their contributions to the community around them, outside of the game of baseball.
The award is announced prior to game three of the World Series, and 2024's award has been given to Royals veteran catcher Salvador Perez.
Reliever Paul Sewald was Arizona's nominee for this season's award.
November 3: Rawlings Gold Glove Awards
This prestigious award is given out to players who most strongly demonstrated their defensive prowess. One player will be selected from three nominees from each league, spanning all defensive positions, pitchers included.
The D-backs are known as a defensive team, and led all of MLB in fielding percentage this year at a sparkling .989. As a result, five members of the club have been nominated for Gold Glove awards.
First baseman Christian Walker will look for his third straight Gold Glove at first base, nominated alongside Bryce Harper and Matt Olson.
Second baseman Ketel Marte, to go along with his MVP-caliber offensive season, played the best defense of his career in 2024 with +10 Defensive Runs Saved. He'll be up against Milwaukee's Brice Turang and Philadelphia's Bryson Stott.
Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., despite not being known for his defense, has also played well in the outfield, and received the nomination along with Ian Happ and Brandon Marsh.
Speedy outfielder Jake McCarthy received a surprise nomination, despite playing much fewer defensive innings than Mike Yazstrzemski and Sal Frelick, his fellow nominees.
Catcher Gabriel Moreno will look to make it back-to-back as one of the league's best young defensive catchers, though he faces tough competition from Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, with Will Smith of the Dodgers being the third nominee.
The Gold Glove awards will be announced on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. eastern (6:30 p.m. Arizona time due to the time change).
November 5: Executive of the Year
An award given out to an exceptional front-office executive (often a general manager), the 2024 Executive of the Year will be announced during the GM meetings in San Antonio, Texas on November 5. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen finished third for the award in 2023.
November 8: Platinum Glove
After Gold Glove decisions are made, MLB will select the best overall defensive player from each league to award the Platinum Glove. While Walker has had a strong case for the award in the past, it's a long shot to see any D-backs Gold Glove nominees make it all the way to the top this season.
November 12: Silver Slugger Award
Similarly to the Gold Glove Awards, the Silver Slugger Award is presented to the best offensive players at every position (including a utility category), one from each league. The nominees for the award will be announced on November 4.
For the D-backs, it's likely to see Marte receive a nomination at second base for his outstanding 2024, where he slashed .292/.372/.560 with 95 RBI and 36 home runs, despite missing time with an ankle injury.
The D-backs have not had a Silver Slugger winners since 2019, when starter Zack Greinke won the pitchers' category, three years before the DH came to the National League. Prior to Greinke, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the first base category the year before.
November 14: Various Awards
Five honors are presented on November 14.
The most prominent of which are the All-MLB first and second teams. Two teams' worth of players are selected from each league, encompassing the best overall player at each position (including five starting pitchers and two relievers each). Marte will once again have a case for either first or second team at second base.
The Hank Aaron Awards are presented to the best offensive player in each league, determined by both fan vote and a panel of Hall of Fame members.
The Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award will go to 2024's top reliever in each league.
The Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award goes to the best DH in each league. Shohei Ohtani has won it in three straight years - make no mistake, there's little chance he doesn't win it a fourth straight.
Comeback Player of the Year will go to a player who overcame negative circumstances (generally major injury) to put forward a good season the following year. There are no D-backs players who truly fit the award's criteria in 2024.
The BBWAA Awards
After November 14's onslaught, the Baseball Writers Association of America will begin announcing some of the most prominent and major awards of the MLB season.
November 18: Rookie of the Year Awards
The best qualified rookie from each league will receive NLROY and ALROY honors. Arizona's own Corbin Carroll won 2023's NL Rookie of the Year in unanimous fashion, though this year the award figures to go to either San Diego outfielder Jackson Merrill, or Pittsburgh righty Paul Skenes.
November 19: Manager of the Year Awards
Nominees will be announced ahead of time, with three managers nominated from each league, and one selected for the best managerial performance of 2024. Last year, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was not a nominee, despite Arizona's magical season.
This was partially due to it being a pure regular-season award, with playoff results excluded from the voting process. This year, there is a case to be made for Lovullo, but with stiff competition alongside him. Nominees have yet to be announced.
November 20: Cy Young Awards
This coveted award goes to the best pitcher in each league, generally honoring (but not limited to) starting pitchers. In 2023, D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen placed third in the voting, after being considered the frontrunner until a lackluster second-half performance.
This year, it's unlikely to see any D-backs pitchers make the list, despite some excellent showings by Gallen himself and right-hander Ryne Nelson's incredible turnaround.
November 21: Most Valuable Player
The pinnacle of all awards, the MVP award is self-explanatory. Though oftentimes the case can be made for a winner not being as valuable to their club as a player with lesser numbers on another club, the award will still go to the best of the best, one from each league.
The D-backs are one of three clubs to never have an MVP-winner, along with the Rays and Mets. While Ketel Marte absolutely has a case for NL MVP, and could be considered the "most valuable" to his team, the award will surely go to Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani for his incredible offensive numbers and WAR, despite not pitching or playing defense in 2024.
November 22: Heart and Hustle Award
This award is voted on by MLB alumni and active players, rather than the BBWAA, and is given to one player out of 30 nominees (one from each team), based on their "passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game," per MLB's website.
The D-backs' Heart and Hustle Award nominee for 2024 is Christian Walker. Arizona has never had a winner of said award, though, ironically, former D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was 2022's winner.