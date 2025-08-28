3 Diamondbacks Outfield Prospects Have Massive Games
On Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league affiliate clubs saw an outburst of offensive production from three of their high-profile outfield prospects.
The D-backs' minor league clubs combined to go just 1-3, but the individual performances were more eye-opening than some of the final scores.
Here's what went down on Wednesday night:
3 Arizona Diamondbacks Outfielders Show Out In Minor Leagues
No. 3 prospect and center fielder Slade Caldwell had another multi-hit game with a double in the High-A Hillsboro Hops' 11-6 win over the Vancouver Canadians.
Caldwell went 2-for-4 with the double, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk as the DH in the leadoff spot. After a brutal beginning to his Hillsboro tenure, Caldwell has steadily raised his OPS to .706. He's recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games, and nine times in the month of August.
Two spots below Caldwell in the batting order, center fielder, No. 15 prospect and former second overall pick Druw Jones had another encouraging performance.
Jones went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and a walk on Wednesday night, as his OPS climbs ever closer to .700.
The 21-year-old has not had an easy path through the minor leagues, to say the least. Don't look now, but he's hitting .296 with a .396 on-base percentage this month, with seven multi-hit games in August.
One level up in Double-A, No. 2 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt continues to amaze. The 2024 first-rounder is hitting his stride with a vengeance with Amarillo this season.
On Wednesday night, Waldschmidt did it again. He went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and scored three runs.
He's hitting an immense .386/.505/.687 this month, and is beginning to blend his plate discipline with power. Waldschmidt has six homers, five doubles and a triple so far in August, with nine multi-hit games. He's also riding a 13-game on-base streak.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost 11-5 to the Sacramento River Cats. Infielder and No. 6 prospect Tommy Troy had three hits. First baseman and DH Ivan Melendez went 2-for-4, and left-hander Yu-Min Lin threw 4.2 innings with just two earned runs allowed.
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles lost a 10th-inning heartbreaker 9-8. Outfielder Gavin Conticello went 2-for-3 with two walks and a homer. Infielder LuJames Groover went 3-for-3 with two walks.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops won 11-6. Outside of Caldwell and Jones, Hillsboro got multi-hit games out of Cristofer Torin, Angel Ortiz and Jeremiah Boyd. Right-hander David Hagaman threw four pristine innings, giving up one baserunner (a walk) and striking out seven.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide lost 2-0. A poor day of offense wasted a good pitching effort by starter Erick Reynoso, who tossed five one-run innings on three hits with six strikeouts. His bullpen combined to allow one run over four innings.