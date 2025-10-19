3 Fast-Rising D-backs Prospects to Watch
The Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system underwent somewhat of a lull in 2025, as many of their previously-promising young players have graduated or struggled to find consistency.
There were, however, a handful of prospects that shot up the rankings (and the levels) of Arizona's farm in the 2025 season.
Below are three of the fastest-rising players to keep an eye on as 2026 looms. Some may find themselves in the majors sooner than one might have assumed.
1: Diamondbacks INF Tommy Troy
Tommy Troy, Arizona's No. 5 overall prospect, is still just 23 years old, but found himself all the way up in Triple-A Reno in 2025, less than two full seasons removed from his selection in the first round of the 2023 Draft.
Troy spent 2024 in High-A Hillsboro, but began 2025 in Double-A Amarillo, where he hit to an .843 OPS over 87 games. He was then rapidly promoted to Triple-A Reno, where he hit to a .295 average and .810 OPS with eight doubles, two triples and three homers in just 38 games.
Granted, the Pacific Coast League tends to inflate offensive numbers, but Troy's ability to adjust so quickly to both Double- and Triple-A ball in the 2025 season was still quite impressive.
At only 23 years old, he could very well become a late-season call-up to the major league roster in 2026, depending on the state of the D-backs' infield.
2: Diamondbacks' RHP Daniel Eagen
Right-handed starting pitcher Daniel Eagen (No. 13 Arizona) was drafted in 2024. He made his professional debut in the 2025 season, and was immediately effective.
Eagen, being a college prospect taken in the third round of the 2024 Draft, began the season in High-A Hillsboro, where he made 19 starts before it was clear he needed a tougher challenge.
Over 97.2 High-A innings, Eagen threw to a 2.49 ERA and struck out an absurd 132 batters, with a 1.06 WHIP and .184 opposing batting average.
Naturally, Eagen was swiftly promoted to Double-A, where he had one of his best career outings in his debut. He tossed 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, a walk and striking out eight.
But he was only able to make two more starts in Amarillo, one of which was a poor six-run affair.
In a slightly more offense-heavy Texas League, it may be a bit of a challenge to adjust, but it would not be a surprise to see the 22-year-old pitching for the Reno Aces sooner than later after less than two full seasons of professional action.
3: Diamondbacks' OF Ryan Waldschmidt
Ryan Waldschmidt was taken in 2024 with the Prospect Promotion Incentive Draft pick received as a result of Corbin Carroll winning Rookie of the Year in 2023.
Suddenly, after the promotion of Jordan Lawlar, Waldschmidt finds himself ranked No. 1 in the D-backs' system.
But it wasn't just by default. Waldschmidt had one of the more impressive seasons from a D-backs prospect in recent history. He began in High-A, then found his way to Double-A midseason.
Waldschmidt suffered an extreme slump early on in his Amarillo tenure, then got so unbelievably hot, he finished his 66-game Double-A season with an eye-popping .309/.423/.498 slash and a .921 OPS.
Waldschmidt has an elite eye and plate discipline, and clearly possesses the ability to hit for average. The power was a slight concern, but he began to showcase his pop as 2025 went on, as well, belting five homers in a three-game stretch in August.
If Waldschmidt doesn't begin the 2026 season in Reno, it likely won't be a far-off destination — and neither will the majors.