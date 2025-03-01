Cristian Mena is Healthy and Excited To Be In Big League Camp
Last winter the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired young starting pitcher Cristian Mena from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Dominic Fletcher. After a big year for the Reno Aces, and a small taste of the big leagues, Mena is ready for 2025.
Having only turned 22 this past December, the young right-hander has skyrocketed through the minor leagues. While currently blocked from the major league roster, Mena has a bright future with the Diamondbacks and he is excited to be back in camp this year.
"You know, this is a really amazing opportunity. We've got a lot of veteran guys, so this is something good for me. That way I can learn and be the best version of myself." Mena told Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks ON SI.
While his brief cup of coffee in the majors in 2024 didn't quite go as planned, allowing four runs in three innings against the Dodgers, the righty was still over the moon discussing it.
"That was amazing. I mean, I love it. That was one of the best offenses in the league last year. I just like to prove myself and what I'm capable of doing, so I think that was good. I love it. Dream come true."
This won't be Mena's last chance to make an impact in the big leagues. The Diamondbacks currently have seven arms vying to make the MLB squad, with more in the minors hoping to get a chance in 2025. The 22-year-old is among that group, but beyond next year things may well clear up.
When he spoke about his goals for this spring and what he is working on, there was really only one goal in mind. "It's going to be more consistent. I think that's everything I'm focused on right now," he said. "I think I have good weapons and good pitches, so it's got to be consistent."
His "weapons" helped him dominate Triple A batters in 2024. In 95 innings in a very hitter friendly ballpark Mena pitched to a 4.61 ERA striking out 102 opponents. This adds up to a 9.6 K/9 well above league average.
"Yeah, I mean, basically it's always a challenge in the big leagues, no matter where you play. I think as a pitcher you just make adjustments and all that, but I don't think about it, to be honest." Mena told Sommers, speaking on the particularily tough environment he faced in Reno. "I just go out there and compete every time, everywhere that I go."
For a young pitcher like him, this mindset is particularily strong. He isn't satisfied, or looking for excuses. His attitude is focused completely on the future, and what it will take to get him back on a big league mound to face the best hitters the sport has to offer.
The Diamondbacks are certainly pleased with the return they are already seeing from Mena after acquiring him just over a year ago. He's pitched in one inning so far this spring, throwing a clean inning, but not striking anyone out either.
Opening day is quickly approaching, and his work with the Aces will be must-see television when the time comes. Until then, D-backs fans should keep an eye out at Salt River Fields for the young starter, and all that he brings.