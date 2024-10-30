D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: #35 Ivan Luciano
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Ivan Luciano, Catcher, 17 Years Old, 5'10, 185 lbs
Acquired: 2024 MLB Draft
Ivan Luciano was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 17-year-old catcher hails from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. He was picked #64 overall behind fellow D-backs draftees Slade Caldwell, Ryan Waldschmidt, and J.D. Dix.
Luciano has yet to play in pro ball since being drafted, but at only 17 years of age, he already looks to join the ranks of other Diamondbacks prospects as some of the best in MLB. He profiles as an excellent defensive catcher with a great pop time, who has a chance to provide fantastic value with his bat.
The young catcher currently ranks #30 on MLB.com's Diamondbacks Top Prospect List.
D-backs Amateur Scouting Director Ian Rebhan spoke on the selection of Luciano earlier this year.
"We love his bat. He's obviously super young but we think he's really advanced. The way he can talk you through his approach at the plate, his contact skills that he showed all summer long on the Island this year."
2025 Outlook
Ivan Luciano turns 18 on November 24th, and will begin pro ball for the Diamondbacks in 2025. He will very likely begin his path in the Arizona Complex League.
The path to the big leagues is never easy, but the starting point for Ivan Luciano looks quite bright. Make sure to stick around on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we follow his journey, along with others like him in the D-backs' system.