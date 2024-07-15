With the 64th Pick of MLB Draft, the D-backs Draft Ivan Luciano
With the 64th Pick of MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted catcher Ivan Luciano, a protege of future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina. He attended El Shaddai Christian Academy in Puerto Rico and is just 17 years old. He doesn't turn 18 until November.
Luciano has the defensive ability to stick behind the plate long-term. While it's purely projection due to his age, he has the arm, glove, and defensive tools to be able to handle MLB rules and standards behind the plate long-term.
His arm strength is elite and has drawn comps to Molina's memorable arm ability. He can pick off baserunners at ease and his arm will only get better as he gets MLB-quality coaching and training.
His projection likely tops out at being a backup catcher in MLB, but that can always change as he will spend multiple years climbing the Minor Leagues. If he can hit, he can develop into a starter.
Speaking of his hitting, he swings from the left-side, a desirable trait of catchers. He doesn't hit for power but does hit the ball well. He has the ability to consistently impact the ball and drive it around the field.
He has gap power, meaning he drives the ball routinely to the gaps between outfielders. Luciano does show some pull power occasionally, but it's been mostly gap power. As he grows, he will likely tap into that pull power. This gives him the upside of 10-15 homers which is enough to be a backup catcher.
As for the speed aspect of his game, well. He's a catcher. Luciano's athletic but won't be stealing bases, however he isn't a base clogger like Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays. He won't be a liability on the bases.
Combined with Slade Caldwell, Ryan Waldschmidt, and JD Dix, Ivan Luciano rounds out a very productive Day 1 of the 2024 MLB Draft for the Arizona Diamondbacks. All four have great potential to be impact contributors to the D-backs for years to come.