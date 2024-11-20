D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 16 Adriel Radney
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
OF Adriel Radney, DOB 06/23/2007, 6'3", 180 lbs
Acquired: Signed 2024 International Free Agent
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Adriel Radney in the 2024 International Free Agent class. He was a consensus top 10 prospect in the group and was touted as a Crown Jewel out of Samana in the Dominican Republic.
With such a unique talent in the D-backs' system at only 17 years of age there is certainly a lot of excitement around Radney's future.
The young outfielder made his professional debut in 2024 with the Arizona Complex League between the Arizona Black and Arizona Red. There he faced a fair share of troubles.
In 34 games and 130 Plate Appearances he hit .225 with a .331 OBP. While his eye and on base skills were still there, his slugging took a hit, dropping to .288 in the small sample. Radney did not hit a Home Run during his time in the ACL in 2024 but did hit two tripples showcasing his great speed.
Obviously there is little to no concern on his performance in 2024. It is Radney's first professional experience and the adjustment will take time. Meanwhile his defense is already primed to dazzle.
In 179.1 innings in the outfield in 2024, Radney showed a .938 Fielding Percentage. His glove has incredible potential with many scouts rating him FanGraphs giving him a 45 FV+ prior to his signing.
2025 Outlook
Adriel Radney will only turn 18 in the middle of next year, leaving him with a lot of time to grow. He will continue his path through the Complex League, seeing as many professional reps as possible.
While many scouts differ on their views of Radney's potential to stick in Center Field in the long term, the Diamondbacks have almost exclusively played him in Right Field to this point. In 179.1 innings of play defensively, 171.1 innings of that has come in the corner outfield.
No matter where Radney ends up playing, his development will be heavily followed as he is already one of the most promising talents in the Diamondbacks system.
