D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No.22 Connor Foley
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Connor Foley, RHP, Starting Pitcher, DOB: 07/14/2003, 6'5,235
Acquired: 5th Round Pick of 2024 MLB Draft, No. 164 Overall
Connor Foley was drafted out of Indiana University by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024 in the 5th Round and was signed to a $1 million bonus, vastly over his slotted bonus amount of $392,300. That spoke to the D-backs desire to sign Foley and prevent him from returning to college.
Foley was a highly regarded prospect in the draft and it was surprising to see him last to the 5th Round and get taken by Arizona. He was consensus ranked much higher than 164th overall.
In his first season with Indiana, he pitched out of the bullpen and excelled so Indiana used him out of the rotation in 2024. He did quite well there over 14 starts with an ERA of 4.71 but he struck out 82 in 63 innings.
On the 20-80 scouting grades, Foley's fastball graded out at a 60, slider 50, changeup 50, control 40, and overall at 45. The potential is there for above-average work as a pitcher.
He's a power-armed right-hander who excelled out of the pen and did quite well as a starter. His fastball reaches 99 but sits 93-95. His changeup and slider both have the potential to be above average.
The issue with Foley will be his command as he will have to learn how to harness his prolific stuff into the strike zone consistently to become a middle-of-the-rotation starter which is his ceiling. He didn't begin pitching until his senior year in high school so there's a natural learning curve to be had.
D-backs Scouting Director Ian Rebhan had this to say on Foley, "We see him as a starter in the future. He's got two different breaking balls, he's got a change-up. But you're buying pretty elite arm talent there...we think there's some untapped potential and some upside there because the stuff that he shows is top-tier stuff."
Rebhan expressed excitement about being to get Foley in the 5th Round, "Super excited to get him where we got him, absolutely... I think when you're getting a fastball up to 99 and a chance for above average slider, and you get a change up in there, yeah, that's a great pick where we got him."
Related Content: D-backs Scouting Director Ian Rebhan Gives Day 2 Rundown of MLB Draft
2025 Outlook
Connor Foley will likely start at Single-A with the Visalia Rawhide after participating in the Minor League version of Spring Training and getting extra work there. Depending on how Foley does in Single-A, the Arizona Diamondbacks might promote him to High-A by the end of the season.
From there, it's anyone's guess as to how long Foley will take to develop. He's a young starter with limited experience but immense potential and upside along with elite tools. There's a chance he could be the team's next Ryne Nelson.
Foley will continue to develop for the next couple of years with a small shot of reaching Chase Field at the end of 2026 at the earliest. It's all up to him as to how fast he moves based on how he plays.