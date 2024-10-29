D-backs' Yu-Min Lin Finishes Fall League, Returns to Taiwan
Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin has been pitching and impressing in the Arizona Fall League. He's made three starts, throwing nine innings, allowing just three runs on nine hits and three walks. He struck out nine, and flashed all facets of his six pitch mix.
That stint here in Arizona has come to a close, however. According to the Diamondbacks' Director of Player Development Shaun Larkin, Lin "has concluded the Fall League and will pitch for his country to fulfill his military obligations."
Lin is from the Island of Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, not to be confused with the People's Republic of China. The National team is known as Chinese Taipei. By using that name, they are able to participate in international competitions, such as the World Baseball Classic, among others.
For Lin, it was a good season overall, despite missing six weeks due to a freak injury, when he was hit in the face by a foul ball. He started 24 games, pitching for four different teams in four different leagues. In 113.1 innings Lin posted a 3.97 ERA with 110 strikeouts and 41 walks.
94.2 of those innings came in the extreme hitter's environment at Amarillo in the Texas League pitching for the Sod Poodles.
The 21-year-old has another very good reason to return to Taiwan however. Lin is expecting a baby soon. So we wanted to make sure he got some time at home to be with his wife and newborn.
Lin is the highest-ranked pitching prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, and is expected to start the 2025 season with the Triple-A Reno Aces. With a good performance next year, he should be in line for a call-up at some point during the 2025 season.