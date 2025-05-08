Demetrio Crisantes Headlines Diamondbacks Minor League Roundup
Shaking things up a little bit, our recap of the Diamondbacks affiliate minor league action starts off with news out of the Northwest league
High-A Hillsboro Hops 7, Eugene Emeralds 4
One of the top hitting prospects in the organization, Demetrio Crisantes, (No. 5) went off on Wednesday night, smacking two home runs among his three hits. His two-run homer in the sixth inning put the Hops ahead 4-3 and then his three-run blast in the seventh put the game on ice, giving Hillsboro a 7-3 lead they'd never relinquish.
Ryan Waldschmidt had a base hit, two walks, and a sacrifice fly, scoring two runs and driving in one.
Casey Anderson got the start. He struggled with control, walking five batters, and gave up three early runs, two of them earned. But he settled down, allowing only two hits and managed to complete five innings. Recently promoted Nate Savino threw two scoreless innngs in relief to pick up the win. Savino has a 0.96 ERA in 18.2 innings this year between Visalia and Hillsboro.
Triple-A Reno Aces 11, Las Vegas Aviators 3
The Aces broke open a 3-2 ballgame with a five run fourth inning and then kept tacking on while the bullpen shut down the Aviators after a bumpy start from Bryce Jarvis. Kendall Graveman made a rehab apperance, throwing one scoreless inning, giving up a base hit. As reported by Michael McDermott earlier, Graveman's velocity ranged from 93-5 to 95.8 and he mixed in sliders and changeups as well.
Jake McCarthy and Ildemaro Vargas both had three hits, including Vargas' fourth homer of the year. Both veterans also had defensive highlights in the game. McCarthy is batting .426 with a 1.148 OPS in 13 games with the Aces. He also has a .511 BABIP (Batting average on balls in play).
A.J. Vukovich had an RBI double and an RBI single, driving in two runs, while upping his average to .298 and OPS to .928. In the run crazy PCL, his 118 wRC+ ranks roughly 18% better than the league average.
Double-A Tulsa Drillers 8, Amarillo Sod Poodles 2
While the Sod Poodles dropped this one, seeing their record fall to 12-16, the game was not without it's Diamondbacks Prospects highlights.
Spencer Giesting had a very solid outing, throwing five scoreless innings before being a charged with a run in the sixth. His final line of 5.1 IP, 1 earned run, lowered his ERA to 3.58 in the run crazy environment of Amarillo.
Kristian Robinson belted his sixth home run of the year. That got his OPS back up to 1.001 and he's batting .295. While his strikeout rate is still high at 30%, that's a marked improvedment from 2024's 36%. Moreover his contact percentage has increased from 60 to 69% and swinging strike percentage has dropped from 16 to 12%
These incremental improvements may not seem like much, but just this modicum of advancement in his swing and miss profile is allowing him to get to his considerable power at the plate. While these Double-A plate discipline numbers still do not translate to success in MLB, he's headed in the right direction as he makes up for lost time.
High-A Visalia Rawhide 4, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 3
The Visalia bullpen followed Connor Foley's four scoreless innings by coughing up a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. But the Rawhide were gifted two runs in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and an error to take a 4-2 lead and hung on for the victory.
20 year old Joangel Gonzalez from Venezuela recorded his fifth save, striking out one in a scoreless ninth. He has a 3.97 ERA on the season with 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.
Number two overall prospect Slade Caldwell, (According to Arizona Diamondbacks On SI rankings) continues to get on base at a prolific pace. He had a base hit and drew two walks, and scored a run. He's batting .316 with a .518 OBP and a .519 Slugging percentage.